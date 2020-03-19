Miami Hurricanes strength coach David Feeley spent countless hours with players this off-season preparing them for the rigors of spring ball and beyond.

There were early morning workout sessions, conditioning tests, pep talks, leadership building exercises and more.

Four practices into the spring the coronavirus hit.

And, as with everything around the country and world, a new reality set in.

For Feeley and the rest of the Cane coaches, the goal was simple: Keep the players safe. Manny Diaz, Blake James and Jennifer Strawley took a lead role in making sure each player got where he needed to be to wait this out.

Then, for Feeley, it was time to figure out a remote workout plan.

“Once we understood where every player was, what’s around them, their support system - then I was asking if they have exercise equipment in their house or a park nearby where they can run by themselves,” Feeley told CaneSport. “Social distancing, that’s the buzz phrase. Everything has revolved around their safety first. This virus, like any other, doesn’t care about your goals.”

As Feeley reached out to every player on the team, he realized about 60 or 70 percent of them didn’t have any workout equipment on hand.

So he came up with workouts for those with equipment and those without.

“There are two workouts that go out for each day - one, if you have a home gym, I need a picture of your gym and equipment we have so I can make a plan for you,” Feeley said. “If they have no equipment, then it’s time to get creative on what can they do to stay in some sort of general physical shape. Our most recent workouts involved duffel bags full of cans (full of food) and water bottles. For shoulder series or rotator cuff work you need a gallon of water in each hand. They can also lift up chairs, can do weighted pushups, use a chair to do elevated pushups or intense planks. And a lot of isometric work.

“And there’s a general running program. You want to make sure it’s challenging enough that they break a sweat but not so intense that they’re at risk of pulling a muscle.”

He communicates with each player via text on a daily basis and speaks with each player every three days.

“You have to keep them at ease at this uncertain time,” Feeley says.

The number one question they ask? When they can come back to UM.

“We told them that we honestly don’t know when they’ll be back,” Feeley said. “Our leadership with coach Diaz and the administration, when they get word from the higher ups it’s safe to return, gather, that’s what will drive the whole thing. It’s bigger than sports, it’s people.”

Feeley also reflected on his initial gut reaction when the realization hit that spring ball was canceled and there was no timetable for a return to UM.

“There was a little bit of the uncertainty, it was a little shocking, and the more you look into it no one has seen something like this since the Spanish influenza,” Feeley said. “No one alive today has seen something to this magnitude. The scary thing is you don’t know who has it and they don’t need to have symptoms. It’s like you’re afraid of a ghost almost. The big thing is just overcome it with communication, go about your daily life with a little bit more restrictions than normal.”