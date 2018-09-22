OPINION: QB drama overshadows FIU quest to create rivalry
They want to call it a rivalry. Let's make one thing very crystal clear, if it even needs to be said after what we witnessed Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.It is not a rivalry.Malik vs. N'kosi, that...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news