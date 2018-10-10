OPINION: Managing Perry begins with reasonable expectations
Malik Rosier was coming off a very good game at Toledo a few weeks ago. He had silenced his critics by accounting for five touchdowns. He had placed his fingers to his mouth, symbolically gesturing...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news