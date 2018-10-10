Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 12:12:13 -0500') }} football Edit

OPINION: Managing Perry begins with reasonable expectations

L1rkxckl1knip6o2bv51
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Malik Rosier was coming off a very good game at Toledo a few weeks ago. He had silenced his critics by accounting for five touchdowns. He had placed his fingers to his mouth, symbolically gesturing...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}