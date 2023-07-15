The Miami Hurricanes land a big fish at defensive tackle with Artavius Jones via Blountsown (FL).

A major recruiting win over in-state rivals Florida and Florida State to secure the interior of the defensive line.

At 6’4" and 305 pounds he possesses the frame Miami has been looking for while possessing scary athleticism.

Frame

You can’t teach size and his frame will be major for the Miami staff to work with.

Athleticism

A pure specimen, running down skilled players in the open field as well as doubling as a TE/WR scoring multiple touchdowns on film. When you are throwing a 300+ linemen a WR screen it goes to show how much skill is coming to Coral Gables.

Versatility

With his size, power, and quickness I can see Jones moving up and down the defensive line to find the best matchups. His size was needed in the room but his athleticism opens up the door for so much more.

Motor

He is a relentless player between the lines whether he is chasing down quarterbacks or pulling as an OL running 40 yards downfield you can see the effort and hustle on tape.