Jim Larrañaga and his hand-picked coaching staff emphasized playing as a team since the offseason. Sunday showed why. Trailing by as many as 13-points in the second half, the Miami Hurricanes executed to perfection in crunch time to defeat the Texas Longhorns, 88-81, and earn the program's first Final Four bid. Here are five takeaways from the biggest game in school history - for now.

1. "Shoutout to the ACC"

Isaiah Wong, Guard, Miami

Playing in back-and-fourth games in the conference was hard to watch this season, but paid off in the end. ACC basketball offered plenty of that. Miami played in 17 conference games that came down to 10 points or less. That experience - both home and away - undoubtedly helped the Hurricanes prepare for any situation handed to them. ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong agrees. "Every game we played in the ACC was always a close game," Wong said. "It's always a shot to win. Coming into March, we've been in those types of situations and we weren’t scared of it." Miami is battle-tested and ready to play in any environment. That experience came in handy against Drake, Indiana, Houston, and now Texas. "When it got to be 75-75, we've been in so many close games this year that I was very comfortable and confident they could pull it through," Larrañaga said.

2. Jordan Miller was perfect

Miami Hurricanes Basketball team celebrates after win over Texas in Elite Eight (AP)

You could not have asked for a better performance from Jordan Miller. In a game that was centered on guard play, the 6-foot-7 forward took advantage of every opportunity presented to him. Miller started things early striving in iso situations. His aggressiveness earned him trips to the free-throw line and opportunities to create shots for Miami. That carried on late and played a major role in UM's late stretch. He shot a perfect 7-of-7 on field goal attempts and 13-of-13 at the charity stripe. Miller's the first player with 27 points on 100 percent field goal and free-throw percentage in a tournament game since Christian Laettner in 1992. Best of all, he knocked down eight free throws in the final 10 minutes. Clutch shooting for the fifth-year senior.

3. It all goes down to the final 10 minutes.

Wooga Poplar, Guard, Miami

A quick look at Miami's conference schedule shows they're built to compete until the end. That's why despite being down 68-58 with 09:44 left, this team felt comfortable in that scenario. It could be thanks to their meeting against Kansas last season, in which the Jayhawks outscored Miami 47-15. Presented with a similar situation, the Hurricanes made sure to come out with a different response. "I told them at halftime, this is very much like the Kansas game," Larrañaga said. "We're behind. They came out and took control of the game. That's what we needed to do." The final 10 minutes brought the best out of everyone. Wong had six points, Wooga Poplar and Norchad Omier added five points and Nijel Pack and Bensley Joseph each had two points. Not to mention the eight free throws made by Miller. "If you watch the last 10 minutes of the game, our defense, rebounding and scoring were at such a high level." Closing out games has become the bread and butter of Miami Hurricanes basketball. When push comes to shove, Larrañaga's squad has delivered in important moments, and it's earned them a trip to Houston.

4. Out-rebounded, but kept it close.

Norchad Omier, Forward, Miami (AP)

The athleticism and length of Texas made things hard for Miami when it came to grabbing rebounds. Whether it was freshman Dillon Mitchell leaping in the air or Brock Cunningham sneaking around for a loose ball, the Longhorns knew they had to crash the glass to win. It looked like they were off to a good start when Omier picked up his first foul with 17:09 left in the first half. The early foul forced Larrañaga to sit Omier until the 14:39 mark.

"He has a tendency to foul," Larrañaga said. "He's a very aggressive player. We love that aggressiveness, but I don't want him sitting on the bench in the second half." With or without Omier on the floor, getting rebounds didn't come easy for Miami. They were out-boarded 14-9 in the first half and 25-23 overall. That said, UM had 11 rebounds in the final 10 minutes. Texas had five. It's the third time Miami's been out-rebounded and won this season, with the previous instance coming against Rutgers (39-29) in late November. Once again, it shows how vital rebounding is to Miami's success. It's earned them a trip to the Final Four and could result in a National Championship.

5. A South Florida National Championship?

Miami celebrates after Elite Eight Win over Texas