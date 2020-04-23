There's one spot left. With the yesterday's Final Four matchup pointing toward a rout by the 2001 Miami Hurricanes national championship team over Michael Irvin, the focus now turns to the other side of the bracket. Cane legend Ed Reed. Kenny Calhoun's pass deflection to end Nebraska's last chance to win in the Orange Bowl and spur UM to its first national title. Which will advance? It'll be in the hands of fans beginning tomorrow, and it's an epic battle. Reed, of course, is etched in Cane lore not only for helping the Canes to a national title as arguably its best-ever safety but also because his leadership style epitomizes what UM is all about. He spurned the chance to leave for the NFL to return for his senior season and lead the Canes to a title. He's a Hurricane all the way through, and that's part of why he came back this year to be Manny Diaz's right-hand man to help guide the program back to greatness. The Calhoun play? Many point to it as the single-biggest play in Hurricanes history. He laid out to get two fingers on Nebraska's two-point conversion attempt at the end of the 1984 Orange Bowl, batting it away and helping give UM its first national title. No, it doesn't get bigger than that. And it doesn't get bigger than this: Fans trying to figure out which of the two deserve to move on to the championship round. Here's a closer look:

Reed is one of the greatest safeties of all time ... at the college and pro level. He was a major leader on UM's 2001 national championship team after deciding to come back for his senior year to help the Canes win a title (he redshirted in 1997 and played from '98-'01). He led UM with 9 tackles in that 37-14 Rose Bowl title win over Nebraska and had nine interceptions during the season. He holds Miami records for career interceptions (21), most career interceptions returned for touchdowns (4), most career interception return yards (389), and most season interception return yards (206 in 2001). He also had 288 total tackles in his career, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. The accolades are many: named a Consensus (AP, AFCA, FWAA, Football News, Sporting News, Walter Camp) All American in both 2000 and 2001; Consensus All BIG EAST in 2000 and 2001; 2001 Big East co-Defensive Player of the Year; named 2001 National Defensive Player of the Year by the Football News; 2001 Jim Thorpe finalist; 2001 Bronko Nagurski semi-finalist; 1999 All BIG EAST second team; 1998 Freshman All American by the Football News and Sporting News. He was drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens (24th overall) and was a nine time Pro Bowl selection, 5 time All First Team Pro Bowl selection and was named the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. His 1,590 interception return yards is an NFL record, and he had nine defensive TDs in his pro career. The accolades really are endless. An amazing talent with a team-first attitude, it's easy to see Reed advancing to the championship game. But to do that he has to upend Calhoun's legendary play.

Calhoun's deflection of a two-point conversion try by Nebraska gave UM a 31-30 win and the title. Miami entered that Orange Bowl Classic game a major underdog, and with 48 seconds remaining the Huskers scored a TD to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Nebraska went for two. QB Turner Gill rolled out and threw for Jeff Smith in the end zone. But Calhoun got a hand in and deflected the pass to give The U its first taste of national glory. Calhoun reflected on the play for CaneSport, saying "“There was no time to think about their decision (to go for two). On the field we had a little break and it was no doubt they were going to go for it, I had no doubt. Then the call was made by Tom Osborne. We practiced for that play, that moment during the time off we had. We had one of the longest spans of time off after a regular season because we had no bye games, played 11 straight games, had about 30 days to prepare for those guys. We put that play in for the play they ran, so we were prepared for that play they called. “That play was 55 Double Dog Trio - the line was to get pressure upfield, the linebackers were to blitz and put pressure on Turner Gill, which they did. He talked about it, said he threw it behind him. But he threw it behind because of the pressure of the front. This was the first time we called the trio coverage, which means the free safety and myself combo the receiver. I get the back in the flat and Eddie (Williams) would get Irving Fryar if he came across the middle. We practiced that, and that’s exactly what happen. You react to the flow of the play, and that’s what I did. Just reacted. You play better when you react and don’t think.” So what is it going to be? Calhoun's play or Ed Reed? Fans will decide starting tomorrow with voting in Gary Ferman's War Room.

PREVIOUS RESULTS