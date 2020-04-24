The Final Four is here!

After whittling down the field from 64 teams, it's down to this:

The 2001 Miami Hurricanes have advanced to the title game, beating Michael Irvin.



So now it's down to the other side of the bracket:

Kenny Calhoun's tipped pass

Ed Reed

One will advance.

And then will compete to be your champion.

No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.

So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.

Who will be the national champion of Hurricane lore? To determine a champion the subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.

To find out who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all won't take much longer.

So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance!