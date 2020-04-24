Final Four, Game 2: March Madness CaneSport Style
The Final Four is here!
After whittling down the field from 64 teams, it's down to this:
The 2001 Miami Hurricanes have advanced to the title game, beating Michael Irvin.
So now it's down to the other side of the bracket:
Kenny Calhoun's tipped pass
Ed Reed
One will advance.
And then will compete to be your champion.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
Who will be the national champion of Hurricane lore? To determine a champion the subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
To find out who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all won't take much longer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance!
FINAL FOUR, GAME 2. ED REED VS. KENNY CALHOUN DEFLECTS PASS TO WIN MIAMI'S FIRST NATIONAL TITLE : All-time Cane great vs. All-time Cane great play, which wins?
VOTING HISTORY
Reed defeated Sean Taylor in Round 1 with 69.3 percent of the vote
Reed defeated Dan Morgan in Round 2 with 88.7 percent of the vote
Reed defeated Ray Lewis in the Sweet 16 with 76.5 percent of the vote
Reed defeated Ted Hendricks in the Elite Eight with 59.5 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated pass intercepted by Ed Reed vs. BC to save Miami's 2001 national title run in Round 1 with 81.9 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Carlos Huerta in Round 2 with 77.4 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Devin Hester in the Sweet 16 with 68.3 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Jerome Brown in the Elite Eight with 64.6 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR ED REED: One of the greatest safeties of all time, Reed was a major leader on UM's 2001 national championship team after deciding to come back for his senior year to help the Canes win a title (he redshirted in 1997 and played from '98-'01). He led UM with 9 tackles in that 37-14 Rose Bowl title win over Nebraska and had nine interceptions during the season. He holds Miami records for career interceptions (21), most career interceptions returned for touchdowns (4), most career interception return yards (389), and most season interception return yards (206 in 2001). He also had 288 total tackles in his career, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. The accolades are many: named a Consensus (AP, AFCA, FWAA, Football News, Sporting News, Walter Camp) All American in both 2000 and 2001; Consensus All BIG EAST in 2000 and 2001; 2001 Big East co-Defensive Player of the Year; named 2001 National Defensive Player of the Year by the Football News; 2001 Jim Thorpe finalist; 2001 Bronko Nagurski semi-finalist; 1999 All BIG EAST second team; 1998 Freshman All American by the Football News and Sporting News. He was drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens (24th overall) and was a nine time Pro Bowl selection, 5 time All First Team Pro Bowl selection and was named the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. His 1,590 interception return yards is an NFL record, and he had nine defensive TDs in his pro career. Reed currently serves as Manny Diaz's Chief of Staff, tasked with helping turn around the Cane program.
THE CASE FOR KENNY CALHOUN DEFLECTS PASS TO WIN MIAMI'S FIRST NATIONAL TITLE: Perhaps no play is more ingrained in Cane lore than Kenny Calhoun's deflection of a two-point conversion try by Nebraska that gave the Hurricanes their first national title in 1984, 31-30. Miami entered that Orange Bowl Classic game a major underdog, and with 48 seconds remaining the Huskers scored a TD to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Nebraska went for two. QB Turner Gill rolled out and threw for Jeff Smith in the end zone. But Calhoun got a hand in and deflected the pass to give The U its first taste of national glory.