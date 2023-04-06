There was a clear elephant in the room when first-year inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson arrived for his media availability at the indoor practice facility on Thursday morning, and it was immediately addressed.

“What’s it like for a Florida State guy to be at Miami?”

Nicholson couldn’t help but smile.

“I knew that was going to come up,” he said. “ … that’s one game on the schedule I know I’m going to circle.”

When it comes to the ACC, Nicholson has been around the block. His father, Darrell, played college ball at North Carolina — where Nicholson is from — earning an All-ACC first-team accolade as a linebacker. Nicholson followed in his footsteps as a middle linebacker at FSU from 2006-2009.

He remembers facing Miami in college, specifically Hurricanes’ legend Devin Hester. Nicholson was the first defender downfield during a kickoff one game, ready to stuff the future NFL All-pro return specialist. Of course, Hester made him miss.

“That was a fine memory, probably my very first play in the rivalry,” he said.

Most recently, Nicholson was the linebackers coach for three seasons at Louisville.

“I grew up in the ACC country,” he said. “ … I’m very familiar with the schools here, what offenses and teams like to do from a schematic standpoint, the personnel on each team, so that’s a benefit.”

According to Nicholson, Miami’s linebacker core has accepted the first-year coach with open arms. The group is looking to improve after an underwhelming 2022 campaign, where the Hurricanes allowed 143.4 rushing yards per game under former linebackers coach Charlie Strong.

The key to improvement? Competing in every aspect of the game.

“We got to be able to get after the quarterback in the pass rush game, sideline to sideline, very instinctive, having those around the ball in the running game,” Nicholson said. “And then we got to be in windows and be able to blanket receivers and tight ends … We got to be the complete football player, and we got to be able to affect the game in all three phases, and we will.”