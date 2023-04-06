First-year coaches Nicholson and Taylor ready to make their mark
There was a clear elephant in the room when first-year inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson arrived for his media availability at the indoor practice facility on Thursday morning, and it was immediately addressed.
“What’s it like for a Florida State guy to be at Miami?”
Nicholson couldn’t help but smile.
“I knew that was going to come up,” he said. “ … that’s one game on the schedule I know I’m going to circle.”
When it comes to the ACC, Nicholson has been around the block. His father, Darrell, played college ball at North Carolina — where Nicholson is from — earning an All-ACC first-team accolade as a linebacker. Nicholson followed in his footsteps as a middle linebacker at FSU from 2006-2009.
He remembers facing Miami in college, specifically Hurricanes’ legend Devin Hester. Nicholson was the first defender downfield during a kickoff one game, ready to stuff the future NFL All-pro return specialist. Of course, Hester made him miss.
“That was a fine memory, probably my very first play in the rivalry,” he said.
Most recently, Nicholson was the linebackers coach for three seasons at Louisville.
“I grew up in the ACC country,” he said. “ … I’m very familiar with the schools here, what offenses and teams like to do from a schematic standpoint, the personnel on each team, so that’s a benefit.”
According to Nicholson, Miami’s linebacker core has accepted the first-year coach with open arms. The group is looking to improve after an underwhelming 2022 campaign, where the Hurricanes allowed 143.4 rushing yards per game under former linebackers coach Charlie Strong.
The key to improvement? Competing in every aspect of the game.
“We got to be able to get after the quarterback in the pass rush game, sideline to sideline, very instinctive, having those around the ball in the running game,” Nicholson said. “And then we got to be in windows and be able to blanket receivers and tight ends … We got to be the complete football player, and we got to be able to affect the game in all three phases, and we will.”
Dolphins’ legend Jason Taylor speaks with media
Nicholson was not the only first-year coach to speak on Thursday, as new defensive ends coach Jason Taylor took the podium as well. He wore a whistle last year while a defensive analyst for the Hurricanes, but now he actually gets to use it.
“It’s nice to be back on the grass and officially coaching, and trying to help develop kids and impact kids,” he said.
Taylor is fairly new to the profession, coaching little league football for five years before accepting a role at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale in 2017. But he has a good excuse as to why.
The former defensive end enjoyed a 15-year career in the NFL, including the first 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he picked up an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award while making it to six Pro Bowls. Oh, and Taylor holds the record for most fumble return touchdowns in NFL history with six.
That’ll get you enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Taylor received his gold jacket in 2017. His work ethic is unmatched, which is why he doesn’t shy away from the job’s long, year-round workdays.
“I’ve always wanted to be elite at everything I do, and I’ll approach [this job] the same way,” Taylor said. “Sometimes you gotta recruit, sometimes you gotta go where it snows to get people, and you do what you got to do. It will not be for a lack of effort and desire to compete and be the best at what we do.”
Taylor will play ‘the four best players” on the line for any specific situation. That list could include freshman Rueben Bain, Nyjalik Kelly, or Akheem Mesidor, who recorded 38 total tackles last season. Leonard Taylor is also expected back soon, along with Jared Harrison-Hunte.
But no matter who ends up on the field, Taylor’s coaching philosophy stays the same.
“I’m all about coaching them hard and loving them harder,” he said. “We’re going to lay it all out, be very clearly defined, and we’re going to coach the heck out of them … and we’re going to have fun doing it. So you might see me screaming one second and [then] laughing and smiling and patting somebody on the butt the next second.”
Other highlights from Thursday
Secondary coach Jahmile Addae emphasized players are constantly competing for positions.
“Nobody is a made man, and everything is up in the air right now,” he said. Addae is giving every player a chance to practice on the first-team.
Defensive line coach Joe Salave’a spoke on the offseason development of Leonard Taylor, who has been sidelined this spring with an injury.
“The biggest thing that Leonard’s done away from the football field is the mental preparation. He’s in there talking, he’s answering questions … that is awesome, and that’s something we have talked about, increasing his mental capacity and approach to the game, and you can sense it now.”
