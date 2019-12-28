FIU grad transfer PK talking with Cane coaches, has interest
FIU placekicker Jose Borregales isn’t someone Cane fans were rooting for when UM lost to the Panthers.He hit field goals from 29, 50 and 53 yards.Now?UM fans are rooting for him to wind up at Miami...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news