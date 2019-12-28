News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 01:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

FIU grad transfer PK talking with Cane coaches, has interest

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

FIU placekicker Jose Borregales isn’t someone Cane fans were rooting for when UM lost to the Panthers.He hit field goals from 29, 50 and 53 yards.Now?UM fans are rooting for him to wind up at Miami...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}