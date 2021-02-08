CaneSport - Five 2021 signees that will make an instant impact

The 2021 recruiting class was one of the better classes in the last few years and many of the recently signed players are already on campuses around the country. There are so many prospects that coaches are counting on to contribute early in their careers and today we take a look at five instant impact players from the 2021 recruiting class.

KOREY FOREMAN

Korey Foreman

There’s a reason Foreman was the top prospect in the country for most of the 2021 rankings cycle. He’s a true physical specimen with elite athleticism for a defensive end and really advanced technique. It’s difficult for a lineman to have an instant impact at the college level but Foreman is physically ready. There is a good chance Foreman pushes for playing time as soon as he steps on campus, too. USC needs a defensive lineman to step up next year and Foreman could be that difference maker. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

*****

SAM HUARD

Sam Huard (Rivals.com)

Jimmy Lake is doing some good things at Washington but with Huard coming in, the Huskies could be ready to take the next step. The legacy quarterback doesn’t have a ton of competition for playing time so he should be able to get on the field fairly quickly. The lefty throws a very accurate ball, has a great sense of timing, is more mobile than people think and is a great fit in Washington’s offensive system. Look for Huard to step into the starting lineup early in his career. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON FANS AT DAWGREPORT.COM

*****

JA'TAVION SANDERS

Ja'Tavion Sanders (Rivals.com)

Talk about an athletic freak. Sanders proved to be unstoppable this season lining up at tight end and on the defensive line. The Longhorns don’t have a player with his type of athleticism and size on their defensive line right now. Sanders could come in and challenge for playing time immediately. In the pass-happy Big 12, look for Texas to use this outstanding pass rusher as often as it can in hopes of shutting down opposing quarterbacks. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****

TY THOMPSON

Ty Thompson

Oregon was searching for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert’s replacement this past season and attempted to fill that void with Tyler Shough. The results were very mixed and none of the other quarterbacks on the roster were able to come close to duplicating what Herbert was able to do for the Ducks. Thompson has a chance to be that guy for Oregon. He has the skillset to play quickly and he’ll get his opportunities in the pass-heavy Oregon offense with a very strong supporting cast around him. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

JAMES WILLIAMS

James Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)