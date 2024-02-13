Five Hurricanes officially earned invites to the 2024 NFL Combine. For the NFL's annual event, Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, Kamren Kinchens, Leonard Taylor, and James Williams will represent the University of Miami football program in Indianapolis, IN.

It's Miami's highest total of attendees since 2021. Defensive ends Jaelan Phillps and Greg Rousseau were selected in the first round that year. Tight end Brevin Jordan was picked in the third round, and defensive end Quincy Roche was chosen in the sixth round.

According to draft expert Mel Kiper's latest Big Board, Cohen is the seventh-ranked guard, Lee is the sixth-ranked center, and Taylor is the fifth-ranked defensive tackle. Kinchens and Williams are the second and seventh-ranked safeties.

Williams, who played linebacker at the Senior Bowl, was listed as a defensive back. The local talent played safety for Miami.

The NFL Combine runs from February 26th to March 4th.