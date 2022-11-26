It is potentially the last hurrah for Miami to gain bowl eligibility after taking a tough loss to Clemson last week. The Canes come into this game a -6.5 point underdog against Pitt and will have to play one of their better games of the season to continue the career of their senior class.

Hope Tyler Van Dyke Plays

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown has become a fan favorite. The freshman brings hope to the future of the program, but he does not give Miami the best chance to win against a tough Pittsburgh defense that specializes in causing havoc up front. Brown is still limited as a passer at this point and his reliance on his legs to get the offense moving could inhibit the offense. Only two quarterbacks have ran for 60 or more yards on Pitt this season (UNC's Drake Maye and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker) and neither player averaged more than 4.4 yards per carry. For Miami to have a real chance offensively, Tyler Van Dyke is going to have to be healthy enough to play. Pittsburgh is susceptible to the pass, as five teams have thrown multiple touchdowns on the Panthers and the three best quarterbacks they have played this season had 290 or more passing yards and a combined 10 touchdown passes. Van Dyke has the skill set to exploit Pitt's biggest weakness better than any quarterback on Miami's roster.

Get the Ball Out Fast and Often in the Passing Game

Elijah Kancey, Defensive End, Pittsburgh

While Miami is going to need the passing game to flow, they cannot sit back and be looking for vertical shots all day, leaving Van Dyke or Brown out to dry. Pitt annually has one of the most productive defensive lines in the country and this year is no different as they are averaging nearly four sacks per game, good for the top five in the country. South Florida native defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is a former spurned homegrown recruit who has dominated this season and is an All-American candidate (7.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss). His status for the game is still up in the air with a shoulder injury. Kancey and the rest of defensive line coach Charlie Partridge's group, will get to the quarterback and the injuries along the Miami offensive line are not going to help matters. This is the perfect game to utilize the likes of wide receivers Xavier Restrepo, Brashard Smith, and Jacolby George, all players that can make things happen after the catch. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is going to have to utilize a quick game to scheme some guys open in space to run without giving that pass rush time to make things happen.

Slow Down Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda

Israel Abanikanda (with ball), Running Back, Pittsburgh

Pitt's passing game is not what it was under first-round draft pick quarterback Kenny Pickett, but the run game has elevated to one of the best in the country. Running back Israel Abanikanda has over 1300 yards this season and has helped lead Pitt to ten straight games of 100 yards rushing as a team, including four games of 189 or more yards. Abanikanda got banged up in Pitt's last game and was not available for the last drive, but all signs point to him being healthy this week, meaning the only thing that can stop him now is the Miami defense. Overall, Miami has been strong against running backs this season, allowing just one back to rush for 100-yards this season. Quarterback Kaden Slovis provides virtually no threat as a runner, so Miami has a chance to key on Pitt's best player.

Take Advantage of Pitt's Suspect Offensive Line

Mitchell Agude (45), Defensive End, Miami

Miami's defensive line has been really good this season and the influx of talent from the transfer portal worked out this season. Miami averages over three sacks per game, and like Pitt, is one of the top five teams in the country in sack production. If Leonard Taylor is healthy and Ahkeem Mesidor keeps it up, that three-sack number could be closer to five as we have seen at times this season. Pittsburgh is average along the offensive line and protecting the quarterback. For most of the season, the sack numbers have been moderate against the overall week schedule for the Panthers, but teams like West Virginia and Tennessee had success rushing the passer and had a combined nine sacks against Pitt in those two games. Miami has eight games of three or more sacks and two games of five or more. There is success to be had against Slovis and company.

Limit Turnovers and Keep Things Simple

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami