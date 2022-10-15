Miami is looking to get back in the win column this week in its second ACC game against a struggling Virginia Tech squad. Favored by a score this week, the Canes have an opportunity to change the outlook of the season for the players, fans, and potential recruits watching on.

Keep The High Tempo

Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami and Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

The return to flow for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke gave Miami one of the best offensive performances of 2022 from an efficiency standpoint against North Carolina. Over 74 percent of his passes were completed and the use of tempo created some easy throws and got Van Dyke in a rhythm early. The big number of 57 passes thrown in the UNC game should not be needed and Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis is right when he says "that is not a recipe for championship success," but it was needed to set the tone for what the passing attack could be moving forward. The offense ran 80 plays and averaged 11.8 yards per competition while not having a single three-and-out in the game. That proves the scheme is working and the offense is moving up and down the field, and according to Van Dyke this week in press conferences, the tempo was a huge reason for that.

Revive the Rushing Attack

It seems the Miami rushing attack has completely ceased to exist over the last two weeks. The offense combined for 100 yards against MTSU and North Carolina, something running back Henry Parrish did himself in the first two games of the season. Even in the Texas A&M game, the combo of Jaylan Knighton and Parrish each gashed the SEC contender for over five yards per carry. Since then, Miami has failed to even approach three yards per carry, and did not have a rush over ten yards in the UNC game. The running game must return if Miami is going to score any points. The passing game is working and is lethal up until the 20 yard-line, but just 24 points prove 500 yards passing does not mean a great day offensively.

Play Daryl Porter Jr...And Leave Him In

The inclusion of former American Heritage Plantation and West Virginia cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. helped save Miami last week in the second half. The communication improved, the coverage on his side of the field was exceptional, and the passing game for UNC completely stalled. Porter has routinely out graded veteran defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, and the failures in multiple games to stop the long ball has proven it is time for a change. Stevenson came to Miami as a versatile defensive player that thrived in the slot for Georgia. Porter is a developing outside cover artist that has improved his body by leaps and bounds- and has more time on his clock. Easy decision to keep the younger player in the game.

Increased Playing Time for the Freshman Standouts

The time to start featuring some of the potential stars of the 2022 class is now. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and defensive end Nyjalik Kelly have flashed enough potential to see added reps moving forward. Bissainthe was once again the highest-graded linebacker and saw his highest output of snaps last week. There is a distinct ability with the former Miami Central defender in regard to natural athleticism between the freshman and the rest of the linebacker group. Corey Flagg made some big plays behind the line of scrimmage and is solid when coming downhill, but Bissainthe has the raw talent and can help improve the second-level coverage-wise. Kelly just keeps getting better with more reps. He got in on another sack and added a tackle for loss against the Tar Heels. The ridiculous part of this story is he is still just 17 years old. In what seems like a lost season, find out how good Kelly can be with a full amount of snaps.



Feature Wide Receiver Colbie Young Early and Often

The near hero of last week was easily wide receiver Colbie Young. In one drive, he popped for three catches, 43 yards, and one of the best plays by a receiver all season, stacking UNC's best cornerback for a score. The narrative that players need to practice well to play could be completely thrown out the window thanks to Young's performance. The receiving corps has redeemed themselves a little bit over the last two weeks but there is still no true alpha in the group. Young, at 6'5" 215-pounds with speed to burn, has the profile to take that role and compliment injured stars Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, when they return in the second half of the season.