Miami has quite the challenge ahead of them Saturday against North Carolina coming off a two-game skid and arguably one of the worst losses in program history. The Tar Heels are 4-1 heading into the mid-season and possess a high-powered offensive attack that could be the most prolific that Miami sees all season. Still, Miami walks into this game as a slim favorite. Here are the five keys to Miami grabbing a victory against North Carolina.

Limit the Explosive Passing Attack of UNC

All week, the conversation has been around the play of freshman quarterback Drake Maye, one of the top performers in college football for this season. He is averaging over 300 yards and nearly four touchdowns per game, not including his production as a runner. He also has a healthy Josh Downs in this game, his top target and a player that had 11 receptions, 96 yards, and a touchdown last season against Miami. The receivers of Middle Tennessee State that conquered Miami's defensive backfield this season are incomparable to Downs. The biggest factor in slowing down Maye and crew will be utilizing players defensive backs Daryl Porter Jr. and Al Blades Jr. over the likes of DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson is heading into this game banged up and coming off a subpar performance, to be kind, against MTSU. Porter and Blades were two of the highest-graded players on the defense last week and have shown the coverage prowess to fix the issues on the outside.

Get Tyler Van Dyke in Rhythm Early

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

The failures of the passing game have been a pinpoint reason for Miami's 2-2 start. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has failed to duplicate his 2021 production in any games this season and with arguably his top two receivers out, he has been a shell of his former self. The big plays have evaporated from this offense. There was a glimpse of that 2021 excitement when Jake Garcia entered the game, though, so the potential in this scheme is still there. Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis must show trust in TVD early in this game and take chances in the opening drives. That potential boost in confidence and return to form could be just what Van Dyke needs to keep up in what could be a major shootout. The speed of Key'Shawn Smith and the 50/50 ball ability of Romello Brinson are tools this offense will need to utilize via the play-action game.

Utilize the Running Game and Control the Clock

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

With running backs Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton healthy and full go for this game, the Michigan rushing production will need to return to Gattis' scheme if Miami is to have a chance. The play action game that can open the big play opportunities for Van Dyke are only as good as how Miami is running the football. Miami was pitiful on the ground against MTSU, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry and totaling just 60 yards rushing. Gattis was able to get over 2200 yards rushing between his top two backs in his final season at Michigan. Giving Parrish and Knighton upwards of 40 carries total is a recipe for success in keeping the North Carolina offense off the field, controlling the clock and taking pressure of the Miami passing attack.

Pass Rush, Pass Rush, Pass Rush

Leonard Taylor, Defensive Tackle, Miami, makes takle in game vs. Texas A&M

Miami has just ten sacks on the season through four games. That does not sound terrible, but that was against what was supposed to be the easiest stretch of the season. Just one defensive player has more than a sack on the season and that will not cut it against this offense. To stop North Carolina, you have to eliminate the easy throws for UNC's freshman sensation who is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes and has just one interception on the year. The interior pass rush of Leonard Taylor and Darrell Jackson will be huge (a combined two sacks from the duo) in spilling the athletic Maye to Miami's outside rushers. Breaking the pocket down and forcing ill-advised throws will put Miami in the plus for the turnover battle and give Maye his first real taste of a college football-caliber defense.

Utilize James Williams and Gilbert Frierson in the Box

James Williams, Safety, Miami