The contact period has been in full swing around college football over the last month and coaches are hitting the road searching for talented players. Prospects are flying around the country to check out college campuses for Junior Days. Let's take a look at five 2025 prospects in the Midwest that have seen their stock rise dramatically in recent weeks.

Simms is pushing his way into the category of a truly elite prospect this winter. It’s easy to see why colleges are lining up to throw offers his way. He had 79 catches for 1,046 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. USC, Miami, LSU and Georgia are just a handful of the schools that have offered the St. Louis native this winter.

There might not be a hotter prospect in Ohio right now than the linebacker from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West. Beerman racked up 79 tackles, 12 TFL, four sacks and two forced fumbles last season. Indiana, Michigan State, Kentucky and Illinois are some of the many programs that have offered the linebacker.

If someone is going to give Beerman a run for his money in Ohio right now it’s Haddad. Despite committing to Wisconsin in January he’s been on fire. Coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin staff will need to keep recruiting Haddad hard throughout the season because Ohio State, Iowa and Texas A&M are still after him.

The jumbo athlete has college football coaches salivating at his potential. He’s rated as a defensive lineman but could also end up playing offensive line in college. Minnesota, Miami, Iowa and Nebraska have all offered him this month. Allgeyer was an all-state defender after posting 19 TFLs and 15 sacks as a junior.

