The 2023 season is nearly upon us, and Miami will attempt to right its wrongs from the 2022 season. Everything that seemingly could go wrong, did go wrong for the Hurricanes season: Inept offense, a myriad of injuries, mediocre offensive line play, and several big plays given up by the defense. Head Coach Mario Cristobal made some significant changes in the offseason to the coaching staff and the roster to combat those deficiencies. To temper expectations, Miami has had only one ten-win season since 2006, so hopes of a double-digit season are doubtful given its recent history.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has to start and play in every game

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Much lies on the shoulders of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The season took a tumble when he suffered a shoulder injury in the Duke game. Backup quarterbacks Jacurri Brown and Jake Garcia put together mediocre performances in games where Van Dyke wasn't 100 percent. Garcia transferred to Missouri, and Brown has yet to show in fall camp that he has taken a significant step in his development. True freshman Emory Williams has made strides but is not quite ready to take over full-time as a college quarterback. Although TVD's touchdown to interception ratio took a step back in 2022 (25-6 to 10-5), his completion percentage slightly increased from 62.3 percent to 63.2. Many expect his completion percentage, yardage, and touchdown totals to increase in 2023 under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. The last quarterback under Dawson, Clayton Tune, passed for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns to just ten interceptions with a 67 percent completion percentage. Now a rookie in the NFL, Tune could start week one for the Arizona Cardinals.

Borregales has to hit clutch kicks

Andres Borregales, Kicker, Miami

The Lou Groza, watch list specialist, must convert when it counts this season. Miami will likely be in close games, especially to the mid/end of the schedule. As a freshman, Borregales hit a game-winner against Appalachian State, but also missed a kick in the waning moments against Virginia. He bounced back in his sophomore season with some clutch kicks in a narrow 14-12 victory over Virginia and hit two field goals in a six-point victory over Virginia Tech. Borregales did miss a 53-yarder against UNC last season in a three-point loss to the Tar Heels. He'll need to make those kicks for Miami to have a chance to get to eight wins or more. He certainly has the leg to strike from a distance, as he hit a 55-yarder in the open scrimmage with plenty of leg behind it.

Tackling HAS to be better

Miami Hurricanes safety James Williams (0) tackles Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders wide receiver Izaiah Gathings (2) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to Pro Football Focus, Miami's worst grade on defense in 2022 was tackling at 55.2 - second-worst in the ACC. Sadly, it improved from 2021, when the Hurricanes ranked third to last in tackling out of 130 teams. This should improve under new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry as his previous team, Marshall ranked tenth in the country in tackling with an 83.5 grade. We'll find out just how much the Canes have improved in games one and two.

The O-Line has to survive the injury bug

Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) is helped up from the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Ranking 59th in pass block and 107th in run block, where the Hurricanes ranked according to PFF last season, will simply not get it done. Much of the lack of consistent play was due to the lack of continuity due to injuries. Although the offensive line seems much improved with the additions of Matt Lee, Javion Cohen, and five-stars Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola, Miami will be in a precarious situation if multiple guys from the starting five go down with injuries. Zion Nelson is not near his first-round draft form before the 2022 season due to several knee injuries, Jonathan Denis certainly does not seem the same since his injury from last year, and with Laurance Seymore no longer with the team and Jakai Clark and John Campbell transferring, depth is very much a concern here. Matthew McCoy is presumably the next man up, and he has also dealt with an injury within the last year and saw limited action so far in his career.



Limit the big plays