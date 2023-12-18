Five National Signing Day storylines to follow this week
The Early Signing Period starts Wednesday and there are still a bunch of moving parts heading into the busiest day on the recruiting calendar. Here are some storylines to follow as the week unfolds.
ALL EYES ON FIVE-STARS
For the first time in Rivals history dating back to 2002, there is a chance the top two prospects in the Rivals250 flip on signing day or leading up to it.
No. 1 Jeremiah Smith has been committed to Ohio State since last December but Florida State has been trying to flip him for months and Miami is making a late run as well. If news comes down that the Hurricanes land transfer QB Cam Ward, things could get even more interesting.
However, the Seminoles could have the best chance to flip him. Still, it’s been the company line that if position coach Brian Hartline stays in Columbus (which looks like it would happen) then the five-star receiver – perhaps the best in high school since Julio Jones – would stick with the Buckeyes.
Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola remains committed to Georgia but all indications are pointing to a flip to Nebraska. The Buford, Ga., standout visited Lincoln again this past weekend. He’s a legacy, his uncle coaches the offensive line and a starting job would probably be immediately available.
Florida State commit KJ Bolden, Ohio State pledge Eddrick Houston, Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey (who won’t sign Wednesday), Alabama pledge Ryan Williams (who also isn’t expected to sign), Florida State commit Armondo Blount and maybe others are five-star flip candidates.
BOLDEN STICKING WITH FLORIDA STATE?
KJ Bolden has flirted hard with Auburn in recent weeks, coach Hugh Freeze has made him a top flip priority and the Tigers have done everything possible to get him from Florida State.
It still might not be enough.
There have been some signs in the last 48 hours that the Buford, Ga., five-star safety will stick with the Seminoles and not make a last-minute flip. While watching bowl practice, Bolden intimated that he would be defending those receivers next year; he told reporters “you already know that” when asked Sunday if he’d be signing with FSU; and Bolden decided not to visit Auburn on Sunday with Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Ryan Williams and Malcolm Simmons among others on campus.
Anything could still happen and nothing is over till it’s over (and maybe not even then) but in the final moments, FSU could be wrapping this one up.
FLORIDA COULD SEE MORE LOSSES
Florida has endured a string of decommitments over the last couple months but luckily for the Gators they loaded up so much that there is still a big group of elite players planning to play in Gainesville.
Keeping all of them could be really tough though.
Four-star safety Xavier Filsaime was at Texas and the Longhorns are working hard to flip him. Four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes took a last-minute visit to Miami. Four-star defensive end Amaris Williams is being pursued heavily by others and is taking visits.
FSU has been trying to flip four-star LJ McCray, but with no luck yet. Four-star WR Izaiah Williams was at Texas A&M over the weekend. The Aggies, Baylor, Houston and others are still trying with five-star quarterback DJ Lagway but that would be a shocker.
Coach Billy Napier still has a top-10 class. But the sharks are circling a little bit.
COULD ALABAMA STEAL THE SHOW?
Alabama has stayed within striking distance, especially late in this recruiting cycle, and the Crimson Tide might not be done. A huge close could be coming for coach Nick Saban.
Big surprise.
Five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston, an Ohio State commit, visited this past weekend on a surprise trip. Four-star Miami running back commit Kevin Riley could flip as he lives just a few miles from campus.
Others to watch include four-star Auburn WR commit Perry Thompson, four-star DE Jayshawn Ross, three-star LB Tristan Jernigan, three-star OL Favour Edwin and others.
If Alabama has a clean sweep – and a little luck – it could challenge Georgia for the No. 1 spot in the team recruiting rankings.
THE WAITING GAME
The December signing period has taken over as National Signing Day as nearly every elite prospect will come off the board.
Almost.
There will still be some top recruits who will wait to sign in February and this year there are some big ones we’ve already confirmed will wait.
Five-star Terry Bussey, who once again became a viral sensation by dominating in the Texas state playoffs, remains committed to Texas A&M but will take visits, which could include Alabama and USC. Coaches from the Aggies and LSU were in attendance for his title game.
Four-star Texas A&M defensive line commit Dominick McKinley will also wait until February as these guys get more familiar with the new Aggies’ coaching staff. LSU, Oklahoma and others should remain involved with the Lafayette (La.) Acadiana standout.
Four-star speedster Gatlin Bair backed off his Boise State pledge after coach Andy Avalos got fired and now Michigan and Oregon are the front-runners. But the Burley, Idaho, standout also wants to see how the NCAA rules in the Michigan sign-stealing issue before making any decisions.
There will be others. Big ones and others waiting to see how coaching staffs play out. December is busiest but February will still be interesting.
