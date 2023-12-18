ALL EYES ON FIVE-STARS

Jeremiah Smith (Robson Lopes)

BOLDEN STICKING WITH FLORIDA STATE?

KJ Bolden

KJ Bolden has flirted hard with Auburn in recent weeks, coach Hugh Freeze has made him a top flip priority and the Tigers have done everything possible to get him from Florida State. It still might not be enough. There have been some signs in the last 48 hours that the Buford, Ga., five-star safety will stick with the Seminoles and not make a last-minute flip. While watching bowl practice, Bolden intimated that he would be defending those receivers next year; he told reporters “you already know that” when asked Sunday if he’d be signing with FSU; and Bolden decided not to visit Auburn on Sunday with Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Ryan Williams and Malcolm Simmons among others on campus. Anything could still happen and nothing is over till it’s over (and maybe not even then) but in the final moments, FSU could be wrapping this one up.

FLORIDA COULD SEE MORE LOSSES

Xavier Filsaime (Rivals.com)

Florida has endured a string of decommitments over the last couple months but luckily for the Gators they loaded up so much that there is still a big group of elite players planning to play in Gainesville. Keeping all of them could be really tough though. Four-star safety Xavier Filsaime was at Texas and the Longhorns are working hard to flip him. Four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes took a last-minute visit to Miami. Four-star defensive end Amaris Williams is being pursued heavily by others and is taking visits. FSU has been trying to flip four-star LJ McCray, but with no luck yet. Four-star WR Izaiah Williams was at Texas A&M over the weekend. The Aggies, Baylor, Houston and others are still trying with five-star quarterback DJ Lagway but that would be a shocker. Coach Billy Napier still has a top-10 class. But the sharks are circling a little bit.

COULD ALABAMA STEAL THE SHOW?

Eddrick Houston

Alabama has stayed within striking distance, especially late in this recruiting cycle, and the Crimson Tide might not be done. A huge close could be coming for coach Nick Saban. Big surprise. Five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston, an Ohio State commit, visited this past weekend on a surprise trip. Four-star Miami running back commit Kevin Riley could flip as he lives just a few miles from campus. Others to watch include four-star Auburn WR commit Perry Thompson, four-star DE Jayshawn Ross, three-star LB Tristan Jernigan, three-star OL Favour Edwin and others. If Alabama has a clean sweep – and a little luck – it could challenge Georgia for the No. 1 spot in the team recruiting rankings.

THE WAITING GAME

Terry Bussey