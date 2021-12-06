Five players who Mario Cristobal could flip at Miami

As the old saying goes, all roads return home and that especially holds true for Mario Cristobal. According to reports, Cristobal will be Miami's new coach. The former Hurricanes offensive lineman (1989-92) reportedly held a team meeting in Eugene on Monday morning to inform them of his move to Miami. The first mission at hand is building up the Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class. With nine commits, Miami is ranked ninth among ACC teams. To take the Hurricanes back to greatness, the big step forward is flipping some 2022 prospects who are committed to in-state schools. Here are five to watch:

Three-star OL Jalen Farmer – Florida commit Cristobal’s reputation as an offensive lineman and top o-line coach plus a coaching change at Florida could have Farmer interested. Farmer took his time with the recruiting process committing to Florida on Sept. 10. Offers have continued to come in with Kentucky, Mississippi State and Auburn trying to sway him. Might Cristobal have the magic touch?

Three-star DE Francois Nolton – Florida commit With all the love shown to Florida, it is hard to see Nolton having a change of heart, but with Billy Napier taking over in Gainesville, does this open a door for Nolton? Nolton has expressed his love for Florida defensive line coach David Turner. If Turner is not retained, an opportunity may present itself.

Three-star OL Daughtry Richardson – Florida State commit Richardson is familiar with the Miami campus and facilities visiting back in June. Florida State is putting together a very good class, but there still could be moving pieces ahead of the early signing period. Richardson may be locked in with the Seminoles, but could a different offensive line coach and new offensive coordinator help keep Richardson in Miami?

Four-star TE Mason Taylor – LSU commit A flip to the Gators might be more likely, but perhaps Cristobal’s offense will give Taylor a reason to think twice about staying home for college. Breaking in a new starting quarterback, Oregon’s passing offense took a slight dip in 2021, but Cristobal has shown he’s willing to put the ball in his quarterback’s hands, especially when Tyler Shough was in the pocket.