Five programs that will benefit from early visits

June is going to be one of the most important months in recent memory in recruiting because visits are back open and many top recruits are hitting the road all month. It’s going to be a busy month for all college football teams and prospects, but it’s going to be especially important for some teams in particular. Here’s a look at some of them.

ALABAMA

Shawn Murphy (Rivals.com)

Nick Saban and his staff have been unusually patient through the pandemic shutdown when prospects could not meet face-to-face with Saban, a particularly useful recruiting pitch when he can show off all his national titles and give the hard sell in person. It has worked so many times before and it will again starting with these all-important June visits. So many five- and four-star prospects are coming through Tuscaloosa in the month that it would be shocking if some didn’t leave with Alabama at the top of their list. The Crimson Tide are sitting at seventh in the SEC team rankings and No. 16 nationally with only six pledges (five schools in the conference already have double-digit pledges). The 2022 and 2023 recruiting board is about to change after visits and camps at Alabama and it could see dramatic changes. The waiting game is over at Alabama and it’s time to see all the top targets over the coming weeks.

*****

AUBURN

James Smith (Rivals.com)

Recruiting has never been a problem at Auburn as the Tigers have finished inside the top 10 four times in the last decade and have been inside the top 25 team rankings every year heading into 2022. This is now the time for Bryan Harsin and his staff to lay out the visit for the program that they have not had the opportunity to do since being hired in December. Not only does Harsin have to win some in-state and regional battles against Saban and others but he really has had no time for prospects to be on campus until now. Over the first few days of the month, James Smith, Khurtiss Perry, Jacob Hood, Myles Pollard, Darrius Clemons and so many others are expected at Auburn. Harsin will finally have his chance to sell the program in person.

*****

CLEMSON

Malachi Nelson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Visiting campus is an important part of getting an offer from Clemson and that has been impossible for more than a year. Some top prospects have taken matters into their own hands and did unofficial visits but it’s not the same when you cannot tour the facilities and meet with Dabo Swinney and his staff. That now changes with former Alabama commit Jeremiah Alexander, Texas running back commit Rueben Owens II, Malik Bryant, Malachi Nelson, Matayo Uiagalelei and a whole host of others coming into town. Clemson is currently No. 25 in the team rankings with only four commits. Over the next few weeks, the Tigers could make major steps forward in their 2022 and 2023 classes.

*****

MIAMI

Julian Armella (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Hurricanes have only two commitments and they’re tied for No. 64 in the team recruiting rankings right now. But in the first couple days of June, Miami is hosting a boatload of elite prospects that could start shaping this recruiting class - and the 2023 one as well - in the right direction. Miami had two defensive linemen drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft and that’s something to sell this month, at the BBQ coming up and when high-end prospects nationally stop by to check out the campus. Elite local prospects Earl Little Jr., Shemar Stewart, Julian Armella and many others are expected to swing through in the coming days and weeks. To keep pace in the ACC, a big summer needs to happen.

*****

MICHIGAN

Walter Nolen (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)