With Miami's pivotal game against North Carolina set for a 4 PM EST kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. We reached out to Andrew Jones of TarHeelIllustrated.com . to learn more about the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels finally held an opponent to under 15 points this season with 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. Has North Carolina solved its issues on defense?





The Tar Heels made some strides in the right direction. They handled responsibilities better, communicated on the field better, and played faster than they had in the first four games. But the Hokies are anemic offensively, and might be the worst FBS offensive team UNC will face this season, so it’s hard to tell if this was just a good game or the start of something new. So, with that said, it’s hard to gauge how UNC will play this weekend against a much better opponent and on the road.





North Carolina has arguably the best offense in the country averaging over 40 points a game. What makes this offense so dangerous?





Drake Maye is the real deal at QB. He’s better than Sam Howell was because he can do everything a notch better, and in some cases more than that. He is a gamer, has great vision, can make every throw, can use his legs, and is incredibly smart. UNC has a terrific trip at tight end it uses a lot, and some really good receivers, so the Tar Heels can move the ball without a doubt.

A couple of amazing stats: UNC is 9-for-11 on fourth down, with three TDs among the conversion, and the Heels are 17-for-19 in the red zone scoring TDs, and with Maye at QB, UNC is 17-for-17 scoring TDs. Improved o-line play and the use of those tight ends is a key here as well.





The Heels recruiting classes have been on par with some of the best in the ACC in the last few years. Is this the year the young players show the reason why many were highly recruited out of high school? Which young players are flashing?





Some of them are, but many still aren’t ready. Mack Brown keeps saying he has a young team even though a lot of fourth-year guys are starting, but what he really means is the majority of talent are guys that aren’t even 20 years old yet, or some just turned 20. UNC fans haven’t been very patient with this part of the process, but they should because the payoff will be more later this season and into next fall.





The one blemish on North Carolina's record is a loss to Notre Dame. What went wrong in that game for UNC?





UNC was dominated at the line of scrimmage and did not handle in-game adversity well. The Heels were manhandled along the defensive line, they misplayed play-action passes, and allowed numerous wheel routes for chunk gains. Notre Dame ran 25 more plays because the defense couldn’t get off the field.

As for the offense, they couldn’t get a run game going, and the problem was two-fold: The line didn’t block well and the young running backs didn’t have good vision. If not for a few big plays, the offensive numbers would have been really poor.





Drake Maye has shown he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. What have you seen that makes him a cut above the rest? And will this offense continue its hot streak in Miami?





He is a cut above most because he does everything at a very high level. His mental and physical toughness are impressive, but his skills, that he can make every throw and has a breathtaking touch on his passes, how he goes through his progression, and his ability to run and get first downs with his legs are all attributes that stand out. The belief in the program is he’s a top-five pick in 2024, which is information it’s getting from NFL scouts.

As noted above, he’s better than Sam Howell, and that’s saying a lot. Mack Brown says without hesitation that Maye gives them a chance to beat every team on their schedule, and I’ll add as long as the defense is okay, Maye gives them a chance to beat everyone. He is that good.