Five schools set to host Rivals100 OL Chase Bisontis this month
Rivals250 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis announced his top eight contenders over the weekend. Ohio State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Miami, Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Michigan State are still in the running for the Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco star. Bisontis broke down each of his contenders and laid out his upcoming visit plans with Rivals.com.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news