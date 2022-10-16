Five Standout Players For Miami At Virginia Tech
The Canes return to the win column for the first time in three games, getting back to .500 both for the season and conference play. Multiple players have now put a couple of solid games together and others shined in what could have been seriously considered a must-win game.
Here are the five standouts from Miami's win in Blacksburg.
Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke
Back-to-back big-time outings for Miami's QB1. Tyler Van Dyke has overcome multiple weeks of an inept rushing attack and despite a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line, he still threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns. The use of his legs running for multiple first downs, was a breath of fresh air as Virginia Tech bailed into coverage.
Van Dyke has put the offense in a position to be successful in the past two games, and he is looking like the player we saw in the second half of last season. The downfield shots are back, the trust in his receivers is growing and it looks like Van Dyke and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis are in sync. Once the run game starts to click behind a healthy offensive line, watch out for the results.
Wide Receiver Colbie Young
FINALLY! There is finally a real target on the outside for Miami. Colbie Young has dispelled any narrative that this level is too big for him, giving Miami its first 100-yard performances against a Power 5 opponent this season. He made tough, contested, and even one-handed grabs during the game. He was thoroughly dominant and his nine receptions prove he can do it as a possession receiver or as a vertical threat like on his biggest play, a 37-yard catch along the sideline.
The Darrell Langham comparisons have quieted, and the North Carolina comeback drive was not just a one-off performance. This 6'6" 215-pound weapon can change the passing game moving forward and the starting group of Jacolby George, Xavier Restrepo, and Young could finally be the well-rounded trio Miami has been waiting for.
Defensive End Ahkeem Mesidor
Since the season opener, there have been flashes from defensive lineman Ahkeem Mesidor but Saturday he showed he was healthy and a difference-maker for the defense.
Mesidor took the mid-season sack crown for the ACC and is now sitting at six sacks for the year. He was so special against Virginia Tech, he was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.
This was just the second 8-tackle, 3.5-sack game for all of the nation in 2022. The transfer portal has been a goldmine for Miami on the defensive line, and Mesidor is the latest potential early-round draft pick to make the move to Coral Gables.
Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.
Often the most criticized player on the defense, linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. has been playing at a high level as of late. It seems defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is using him to his strength, and that is playing downhill and letting him play fast and physical.
When used as a blitzer or inside the tackle box, Flagg is exceptional and has a throwback game reminiscent of old-school middle linebackers. Taking away snaps in situations that are not conducive to his talents has improved Flagg's play as of late and Saturday was the latest example of that.
He filled the stat sheet with five tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and another quarterback hit on 41 snaps, grading out as the top linebacker and helping push the pass rush production for yet another week.
Punter Lou Hedley
Punter Lou Hedley is the ultimate fan favorite for his look, his accent, and his wild age for a college football player. Saturday, he was a fan favorite for his near-team MVP punting performance. Hedley pinned Virginia Tech inside the twenty on four different punts, including a perfect 58-yard kick that finished at the two-yard line.
The special teams veteran had just one touchback and led the charge in the field position battle. He also helped Miami finish off a close 20-14 game with punts that landed on the 10 and the 14.
