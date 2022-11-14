Miami has now won two of its last three games and it seems there is some positive momentum heading into the final two games of the season. The offense finally looked alive and the defense was playing up to standard as the push for a bowl game is underway. Here are the five standouts from Saturday's game:

Quarterback Jacurri Brown

First start. Homecoming. No problem. Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown was lights out against Georgia Tech. He completed 70 percent of his passes, proving he has enough accuracy. He got Miami in the end zone three times, all in the air and to three different receivers - something Miami failed to do in almost three games. He led the team to a perfect red zone game. He ran for nearly 100-yards - something that was almost mythical last season. It is not time to crown Brown for the total future of the program, but this performance provides hope that he at least can be a capable signal-caller. Brown has the skill set and intangibles to be a true dual-threat quarterback, a skilled player that has the highest ceiling since...maybe ever. His three-touchdown pass game was the first by freshman quarterback in his first start since Gino Torretta in 1989.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBoaXMgZmlyc3QgY2FyZWVyIHN0YXJ0LCBKYWN1cnJpIEJyb3du IHdhcyByZXNwb25zaWJsZSBmb3IgMyB0b3VjaGRvd25zIGluIHRoZSAzNS0x NCB3aW4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Zvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOHM4NEdDcjBHSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzhzODRHQ3IwR0s8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIERpZ2l0YWwgTmV0 d29yayAoQHRoZUFDQ0ROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3RoZUFDQ0ROL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNjEyMDg0MDIxNjUzNTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Running Back Jaylan Knighton

Running Back Henry Parrish was a surprise inactive for the game and it seemed like Miami had yet another reason to struggle offensively. It seemed as if Jaylan Knighton was completely removed from the offense by mid-season but he came to life on Saturday. The sophomore back rushed for over 100 yards, scored a touchdown, gave Miami another 20-yard run after his 48-yard rush last week, and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. The rushing duo of Brown and Knighton was instrumental in leading this offense to its highest point total since the season-opener against Bethune-Cookman. Let's hope the offense is able to utilize Knighton and Parrish as we had hoped over the last two games.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pa2F5IEpheWxhbiBLbmlnaHRvbiDwn5CT8J+Qk/CfkJM8YnI+PGJy PjggY2Fycmllcy4gNzYgeWFyZHMuPGJyPjxicj5NaWFtaSAxNCwgR2Vvcmdp YSBUZWNoIDAgfCA2OjMxIDJRIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PYVNQ U3BWWTh0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2FTUFNwVlk4dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBDYW5lcyBGb290YmFsbCAoQENhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5 MTU0NDc5MDU1ODMyMjY4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAxMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Safety Kam Kinchens

The MVP of this team is South Florida native and potential All-American safety Kam Kinchens. This was a performance for the ages. Three interceptions. Led the team in tackles. Took a pick back 99-yards for a score. Had one of the highest PFF grades of the season (94.9). All season, Kinchens is the only true constant on the back end of this defense. This was not a one-off performance. He came into this game with three interceptions on the season already and is going to be in the discussion for All-Conference consideration. This performance elevated him to stardom, though, and thankfully, he will be a building block player for the Canes hopefully over the next two seasons. The sophomore leads the nation in interceptions with six.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LQU0gS0lOQ0hFTlMgRk9SIFBSRVNJREVOVC4g8J+UpSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tLaW5jaGVuczU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEtLaW5jaGVuczU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vY2FuZXNfY291bnR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBj YW5lc19jb3VudHk8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+VGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbW53YnVsbHNmb290YmExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBtbndidWxsc2Zvb3RiYTE8L2E+IGFsdW0gaGFzIGJlZW4gZXhjZXB0 aW9uYWwgdGhpcyBhZnRlcm5vb24uIFNpeCBJTlTigJlzIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29u LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS0c2VmM2aVRCNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0tHNlZjNmlUQjU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgMzA1IFNwb3J0cyAo QDMwNVNwb3J0c3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMzA1 U3BvcnRzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MTU3ODExODA5OTQzOTYxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe

Miami finally has a linebacker folks. It has been years, but Wesley Bissainthe is the native son that has come to save the position. Bissainthe got his first start, something the Miami community has been clamoring for pretty much the entire season, and lived up to the billing. He earned the highest grade out of all the linebackers (73.3) and played his highest snap count of the year (43). The stats do not pop for Bissainthe (six tackles) but he was all over the field. He has the skillset to modernize the linebacker position for Miami. Speed, physicality, coverage ability, leadership, attitude. He has it all. We talked about Bissainthe as a breakout player for the second half of the season and it has now come to fruition. Bissainthe was named the starter by Mario Cristobal today on local radio.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgRlItTEIgUEZGIGdyYWRlcyBmb3IgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiAobWlu IDE2MCBzbmFwcyk6IDxicj48YnI+IzEuIEhhcm9sZCBQZXJraW5zIC0gNzku ODxicj4jMi4gV2VzbGV5IEJpc3NhaW50aGUgLSA3OC4xIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wNjdybFBQOEg4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMDY3cmxQ UDhIODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXNvbiAoQ2FuZXMgQ2hpZWYpIChAQ2Fu ZXNfQ2hpZWYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNf Q2hpZWYvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTE4Njk0OTI4NTgxNTkxMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson

Kinchens is going to get the shine in this game, but cornerback Tyrique Stevenson deserves some praise as well. It has been an up-and down-season for the Georgia transfer, but it was up when it came to Saturday. He was the second-highest-graded player on the team and had one of the four interceptions on the day. Georgia Tech completed just 53.4-percent of their passes for just 234 yards on 43 attempts and Stevenson was a huge part of that. He comes back for another season and since he used his free pass already, it looks like he will be coming back. If he can continue this strong play through the final two weeks, he could be the CB1 Miami needs to allow a potential strong freshman class at the position to get the time they need to grow and develop.