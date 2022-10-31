It was the ugliest of wins, but a win nonetheless. The Hurricanes defeated the Cavaliers, 14-12. Miami scored zero touchdowns in the four-overtime battle and had players who shined to help the Canes get back to .500. Here are the five standouts from Saturday's game:

Running Back Henry Parrish

Henry Parrish needed to revive the rushing attack for Miami. It was anemic through three games on the ground. The Ole Miss transfer was the only hope the offense had in this game to get over the goal line. Parrish had 25 total touches for 117 yards. He gained 113 on the ground, which nearly matched quarterback Jake Garcia's passing numbers. This was his third 100-yard performance of the year and the fifth time this season he averaged 4.7 yards per carry or better. As all season, he established himself as the true RB1 on Saturday. Walk-on transfer Lucious Stanley came was the only other running back garnering three carries for 18 yards. It seems Jaylan Knighton and Thad Franklin have completely been phased out of this offense, which means the combination of a high-octane passing attack led by Tyler Van Dyke and the consistent game of Parrish could push for a strong second half for this offense.

Kicker Andy Borregales

Andy Borregales four-for-four, like a Wendys combo, on kicks on Saturday. He scored the only points of the game and redeemed himself from the missed game-winning field goal against Virginia last season. The confidence this staff has in him is similar to that of his brother during his Groza award-winning season. Borregales has been rock solid this season and has hit 14 of 17 kicks, good for over 82 percent on top of hitting all 25 of his extra points. In a season where the offense has struggled to score points, he has become a valuable asset and one of the best kickers in the country.

Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor

Leonard Taylor has arrived everybody. The five-star rated prospect coming out of Miami Palmetto High School was special on Saturday. He finished tied for second in tackles and first in tackles for loss and sacks. His stat line concluded with six tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He graded out at an elite 94.5 per PFF and was by far the best player in this game despite playing just 30 snaps. We talked about Taylor being a second-half breakout player this week and it seems that is coming to fruition. He is now tied for second on the team in tackles for loss (8) and third in sacks (3) after doubling his season stats for both against Virginia. The combination of Taylor and fellow sophomore defensive tackle Darrell Jackson might be in the discussion for the best tandem in the country.

Punter Lou Hedley

Much like Borregales, punter Lou Hedley was rock solid in this game despite receiving a heavy dose of action. Hedley had eight punts for 308 yards and put five of them inside the twenty yard-line (with another a near miss to knock Virginia inside the five). He pinned Virginia at the 8, 11, 17 twice, and 18-yard lines. He has been so consistent all season long and he continued that on Saturday.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson

Despite the early season calls for change, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has redeemed himself as of late and become the player that was so incredibly hyped about coming over from Georgia. He earned a strong 78.8 grade on 61 snaps, the best of all defensive backs. He had two clutch pass breakups. One on a tough third down short throw and the other, what could have been considered a game-winning play on a throw toward the back of the end zone that he was able to knock away. He's shown tremendous growth throughout the season (back-to-back grades over 77). With another year to go, he could develop into the lockdown outside corner this defense has not had in years.