Five-star CB Desmond Ricks talks recent visits from Vegas
LAS VEGAS - Desmond Ricks is here playing in the loaded OT7 event but is fresh off a visit to LSU that went really well.The top cornerback in the 2024 class left Baton Rouge with a lot to think abo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news