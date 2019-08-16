THE LATEST: Five-star defensive back Corey Collier recorded an interception as the Miami Palmetto High School defense he helps lead posted a shutout in its Kickoff Classic game against Western High on Thursday. Following the game, Collier named four schools of interest and discusses each below.





ON IN-SEASON VISITS:

“I’m still trying to figure that out. I’m going to talk with my coach and figure that out but I don’t know for sure just yet.”





ON SCHOOLS HE’S MOST INTERESTED IN:

“Tennessee, Clemson, Miami. Oh, and South Carolina too.”





ON TENNESEE:

“With them, I love the defense they run. That’s what the draw is. I love that defense. The DB coach there is very hard on his players and I like that. I like somebody that pushes me hard every single day to get me where I want to be. I like being coached hard, and he does that.”





ON MIAMI:

“I’m very close with Miami. I’m very close with Coach [Ephraim] Banda. I love him, man. He doesn’t sugarcoat things. He tells you, even if he disagrees with you. If you’re wrong, he’ll tell you straight up that you are wrong. I like that.”





ON SOUTH CAROLINA:

‘I love it. I love. I love it a lot. I like the players there and the safeties they have already there.”





ON HIS TRIP TO SOUTH CAROLINA:

“I’ve been up there once for a camp, and I loved it. I loved the campus and everyone I met. It was raining so I didn’t see everything, but I loved what I saw. I loved the dorms a lot.”





ON CLEMSON:

“Right now, Clemson is way up there. I loved everything about Clemson.”





ON HIS CLEMSON VISIT:

“I loved it. I loved Coach Dabo Swinney and what he has done with that program. I like the DBs coach as well. He’s been talking to me a little bit. Not a lot, but a little. I like him.”





ON FACTORS HE’S TAKING INTO ACCOUNT:

“Education first. Education and depth charts. I want to know who they are recruiting at my position. I pay attention to that. I know I have to work to play right away, but I still want to be smart about it, you know?”