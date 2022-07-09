Five-Star Edge Rusher Jayden Wayne Commits To Miami

Going into today, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and USC had a five-star prospect committed to its 2023 class according to Rivals.

We can go ahead and add Miami to that list now.

The Hurricanes added Jayden Wayne, the impressive edge rusher now at IMG Academy to its 2023 class. Wayne chose the Hurricanes over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, and Oregon. Wayne is the first five-star rated player to commit to the Hurricanes since James Williams of the 2020 class.

It’s highly likely that if Head Coach Mario Cristobal did not decide to return to his alma mater at Miami as head coach, Wayne would likely be at Oregon or an SEC school. The Washington native was looking to stay close to home when Cristobal was the head coach for the Ducks.

The familiarity with the Miami coaching staff made Wayne's relationship with the University of Miami flourish. Defensive line coach Joe Salavae’a and Alex Mirabal joined Cristobal from Oregon, so when Wayne visited Miami on June 17th, it was somewhat of a reunion. Coach Cristobal was the first to offer Wayne in 2019.