 CanesCounty - Five-Star Edge Rusher Jayden Wayne Commits To Miami
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-09 15:10:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-Star Edge Rusher Jayden Wayne Commits To Miami

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Going into today, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and USC had a five-star prospect committed to its 2023 class according to Rivals.

We can go ahead and add Miami to that list now.

The Hurricanes added Jayden Wayne, the impressive edge rusher now at IMG Academy to its 2023 class. Wayne chose the Hurricanes over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, and Oregon. Wayne is the first five-star rated player to commit to the Hurricanes since James Williams of the 2020 class.

It’s highly likely that if Head Coach Mario Cristobal did not decide to return to his alma mater at Miami as head coach, Wayne would likely be at Oregon or an SEC school. The Washington native was looking to stay close to home when Cristobal was the head coach for the Ducks.

The familiarity with the Miami coaching staff made Wayne's relationship with the University of Miami flourish. Defensive line coach Joe Salavae’a and Alex Mirabal joined Cristobal from Oregon, so when Wayne visited Miami on June 17th, it was somewhat of a reunion. Coach Cristobal was the first to offer Wayne in 2019.

Wayne also took official visits to Georgia, LSU, and Oregon.

The athletic edge rusher is originally from Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA), and committed to making the move to the east coast just over a week ago. Wayne decided to complete his high school career at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL). Jayden made the move to better prepare himself for the next level and to graduate early. Wayne is the third player from IMG Academy to commit to Miami since July 1st (Riley Williams, Francis Mauigoa).

In his junior season, Wayne had a breakout year registering 44 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and a forced fumble.

The other element that Miami has to offer Wayne is to learn from a hall of famer in Jason Taylor. The former Miami Dolphin defensive end was hired as a defensive analyst early this year and works with Miami players to develop them into better players on the field. Wayne and Taylor are mirror images of each other when it comes to physical build. Both stand at 6’6” 245-pounds.

 Scouting Report  

Wayne is as athletic as they come. He pursues the ball like a heat-seeking missile. He is able to fend off defenders with his sheer strength en route to the ball carrier. When also was a two-way player and excelled at the tight end position.

He understands how to set the edge and force his opponent to make business decisions. Wayne does not overpursue and always seems in control of his aggression. The talent from the northwest is able to shrug off blockers and cause plenty of disruption in the backfield. Wayne projects to be a first-round draft pick and has a similar skill set to former Hurricanes Greg Rousseau and Jaelen Phillips.

