MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The twin sons of Duke legend turned NBA star Carlos Boozer, Cameron and Cayden Boozer are two of the most buzzed-about prospects in the 2025 class for good reason. Duke is considered the favorite to land the duo for the time being, but Miami, Arkansas and others remain seriously involved.

Rivals recently caught up with five-star center Cameron Boozer to discuss he and his brother’s recruiting journey as well as what may be next for the celebrated siblings.

ON IF HE HAS SPOKEN WITH THE NEW ARKANSAS STAFF:

“[John Calipari] called me the other day. He told me that he’s the same coach just moving headquarters. He still wants to recruit us. He said it’s like when a big company moved to a new location, that’s the same thing he did.”

ON IF CALIPARI LOOKS WEIRD IN ARKANSAS RED:

“It was interesting for sure. I wasn’t really expecting it, but I’m sure it’s going to be a great program.”

ON HIS REACTION TO CALIPARI GOING TO ARKANSAS:

"I saw it and I was like ‘wow. That’s weird.’ I don't think anyone was expecting it. I really never expected him to leave Kentucky.”

ON FUTURE VISITS:

“I might take one more visit during this EYBL time. Then, I’m going to be done.”

ON THE DESTINATION FOR HIS FINAL VISIT:

“Ummm … you’ll see.”

ON THE SCHOOLS MOST INVOLVED IN HIS RECRUITMENT:

“I’d say Miami, Duke, Florida .. Arkansas is one of them now. Also, North Carolina.”

ON WHAT HIS AAU TEAMMATE, FLORIDA COMMIT ALEX LLOYD HAS TOLD HIM ABOUT UF:

“He says it’s a great school and he’s excited to go. I’m proud of him because that is a great school and a great opportunity for him. Coach [Todd] Golden is a great coach, too. Having my dog there is nice, too.”

ON THE CURRENT PITCH FROM MIAMI:

“They’ve been recruiting me since freshman year, so it’s been the same stuff. They really want us both there so they keep in touch a lot.”