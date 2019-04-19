This week, Rivals.com is releasing a series looking at every high school five-star in company history dating back to 2002. Fourteen states have never produced a five-star. After the bottom 24 states, the next 10 were released on Tuesday, followed by California as the No. 3 state on Wednesday, Texas at No. 2 on Thursday and now Florida has been named the No. 1 state for five-stars in company history.

The narrative that the state of Florida is being raided by national programs does not exactly line up with the facts, as Florida State leads the way with far more five-stars than any other program in the state. Florida and Miami have also done well in the Rivals era, as the Gators and Hurricanes are second and third on the list, respectively.

But there has been a dramatic shift in the last few recruiting cycles, as Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia have had tremendous success landing five-star players from Florida while the in-state programs have largely fallen off, probably because all three programs have lost some cachet on the national scene.

In the 2019 recruiting class, two in-state five-stars went to Alabama and one to Florida State. In the loaded 2018 class, Georgia landed two, Ohio State got two, Miami got two and then Alabama, Oklahoma and Clemson got one each as Florida State and Florida were left out. In 2016 and 2017, the Buckeyes got three five-stars.

Still, over the company’s history dating back to 2002, in-state five-stars who don’t attend IMG Academy are largely staying close to home, with Florida State being the big winner. The only out-of-state program to land double-digit five-stars during this stretch is Alabama with 10, and that trend might not stop since many of them have been developed into top NFL prospects.

Clemson has done really well in Florida in recent years - and the Tigers just landed a commitment from five-star cornerback Fred Davis from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian - and so have Ohio State and Georgia, but no other programs have had any large measure of success.

There is no question Florida is a battleground state for recruiting and arguably the most intriguing state in the country. National powerhouses have had tremendous recent success there while over a long period the in-state programs have largely dominated. One wonders if those in-state schools return to national relevance, will those elite players decide more often to stay home and play for the Seminoles, Gators or Hurricanes?