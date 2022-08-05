Five-star Hykeem Williams working through his options
Five-star receiver Hykeem Williams, after a busy spring full of college visits, is inching closer and closer to making a decision.
Rivals.com recruiting analyst Justin Garcia spoke with Williams at Broward County High School Media Days to discuss the latest in the standout receiver's recruitment:
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida State: “It was good. I didn't camp but I was moving around a lot. Seeing how coach (Ron) Dugans coaches. I went to their practices, it was very intense work. It was nice.
Texas A&M: “It was good. Just hearing what coach Jimbo (Fisher) has done with the big receivers he’s had, the numbers they put up, and what they’re doing now. I mean, he just knows what he’s doing.”
Miami: “They are building something special. It’s crazy scary what they have in store. I feel like they're gonna do great things. It might not work next year, but trust me in the future it’ll be a great team.”
Georgia: “It was good, they were showing me a lot of love. Making me a priority. Everyone there just goes over and beyond.”
Pitt: “Pitt is beautiful, the players bond so well. The coaches, coach Wood (Tiquan Underwood), he’s been recruiting me for a while. He’s a great coach.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Williams said he will probably make his college decision in September or October, but still has plans to officially visit Florida State in November and Texas A&M in December. The five-star, who has already taken official visits to Pitt and Georgia, does not have a fifth official scheduled at the moment.
RIVALS' REACTION
Williams is the type of prospect that will make an impact early on no matter where he plays college football. Programs like Pitt and Florida State definitely have a legit shot at landing him due to the great relationships they have established over the years in his recruitment.