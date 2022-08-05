Five-star Hykeem Williams working through his options

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Justin Garcia spoke with Williams at Broward County High School Media Days to discuss the latest in the standout receiver's recruitment:

Five-star receiver Hykeem Williams , after a busy spring full of college visits, is inching closer and closer to making a decision.

Florida State: “It was good. I didn't camp but I was moving around a lot. Seeing how coach (Ron) Dugans coaches. I went to their practices, it was very intense work. It was nice.

Texas A&M: “It was good. Just hearing what coach Jimbo (Fisher) has done with the big receivers he’s had, the numbers they put up, and what they’re doing now. I mean, he just knows what he’s doing.”

Miami: “They are building something special. It’s crazy scary what they have in store. I feel like they're gonna do great things. It might not work next year, but trust me in the future it’ll be a great team.”

Georgia: “It was good, they were showing me a lot of love. Making me a priority. Everyone there just goes over and beyond.”

Pitt: “Pitt is beautiful, the players bond so well. The coaches, coach Wood (Tiquan Underwood), he’s been recruiting me for a while. He’s a great coach.”