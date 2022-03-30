Five-star IMG ATH Samuel M'Pemba visits the Miami Hurricanes
When the time comes for Samuel M’Pemba to put ink to paper on a National Letter of Intent, he will have done his due diligence finding that perfect collegiate fit. The IMG Academy five-star athlete...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news