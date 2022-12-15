Five-star Samson Okunlola made everybody sweat this week as he sorted out which school he'd pick but now he's made his decision. In a surprising choice, the coveted offensive lineman has committed to Miami , choosing the Hurricanes over Michigan State , Florida , and Alabama .

"Overall, it was really the relationships I built with the coaches," Okunlola said. "I've talked with them a bunch of times, I've been over there, and my parents have a really good bond with them. My parents get a really good spiritual feeling from them.

"Having a head coach who is an offensive line coach, who loves the offensive line, who wants the offensive line to win, and tailors the program around great offensive linemen is great to have," he said. "I've talked to them about Penei Sewell and what they did at Oregon developing those dudes at a high level. They had Sewell go int he first round. We're both kind of athletic freaks.

"I'm definitely trusting in what the coaches are doing," said Okunlola. "It's going to take a little while because some of these dudes are freshmen and are just coming out of high school and need to develop. I think the results will show when the time comes.

"It's going to be great going against guys like Rueben Bain and Jayden Wayne in practice," he said. "We're all going to get better every day. A couple of dudes might flip or commit once they see me commit. They want to be part of something great and be successful themselves."