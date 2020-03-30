*****

SCHOOLS TO WATCH

Armella’s father played at Florida State and most think that makes the Seminoles the team to beat here. The Florida-based tackle insists his recruitment is wide open, but toppling Florida State won’t be an easy task. Armella’s mother lives less than five miles from Miami’s Coral Gables campus and would like to see her son at the local program. LSU, Alabama, Florida and Georgia are also involved but everyone is chasing FSU for the time being.

ANALYST'S TAKE

Armella is still a bit raw but his upside is off the charts. His combination of raw power and quick feet is rare. He also has long run up against elite competition in high school games and at camps, and manages to stand out from the pack on each occasion. The five-star is not polished by any means but seems to get better by the month. If he continues on his current trajectory, he’ll live up to his lofty billing. For Armella, the year ahead is all about honing raw ability.

ODDS AND ENDS