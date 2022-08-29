American Heritage's performance Saturday against California opponent Los Alamitos can only be described as dominant. The end result was a 56-27 victory for the Patriots and five-star Brandon Inniss once again looked good, scoring an early touchdown and his presence opened up running lanes to the tune of over 400 yards on the ground.

Committed to Ohio State since June, there has not been much sway on that pledge for Inniss, but rumblings of more and more communication with Miami as of late.

"That's one thing I will say, he is probably recruiting me the hardest out of all the coaches so far, said Inniss. "Cristobal keeps going, he keeps pushing. Miami is looking great in the future."

Miami already has two blue-chip wideouts committed in the 2023 class (Nathaniel Joseph & Robby Washington) but all signs point toward Miami landing at least one more elite option at wide receiver. The targets look to be fellow Ohio State commit Carnell Tate, Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey, and Inniss. All three played on South Florida-based 7-on-7 programs and have visited or had extensive communication with Miami.