Miami lost in disappointing fashion to ACC power Clemson 40-10 on Saturday and now has just one more opportunity at clinching a bowl game berth. There were plenty of issues and a few bright spots in Miami's latest blowout loss.

The Offense is Unwatchable

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

Miami put together a number of mediocre offensive performances this year. The Hurricanes went through multi-game stretches without scoring a touchdown and failed to do anything in either the passing or running game in must-win type situations. Saturday felt like the tip of the iceberg. As an offense, Miami had just 98 yards of total offense, the worst total in program history since 1965. That is not all though. Miami had just nine yards in the first half - making them one of only five teams to do that in the last 20 years. Overall, there was just one first down in that nine-yard first-half showing. That is unacceptable, to say the least. The defense actually kept Miami in this game, holding Clemson to just 26 points deep into the fourth quarter before the levees broke. The offense completely failed the defense, as Clemson nearly doubled the offensive snap count and time of possession of Miami's.

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis and Quarterback Coach Frank Ponce Need to be Replaced

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis and Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce probably need to look for new gigs after this season. Both came to Miami with strong resumes to turn the program around. That is not coming to fruition, instead, the program is regressing. Gattis is against the wall most of the season as the offense has dealt with a multitude of injuries and personnel groupings that may not fit his offensive scheme. Miami came into this season with four-star-level talent filling the rooms of the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. The offensive line had NFL hopefuls and the offensive staff, on paper, looked like an all-star cast. Yet Gattis has done nothing to utilize the talent that he has against any team with a pulse. If a team is of the Power Five variety and has a winning record, the Miami offense will score 24 points or less and struggle to throw or run, and many times, both. Ponce is deserving of major criticism, as well. All three quarterbacks that have suited up for Miami this season were major prospects recruited by some of the best teams in the country. Tyler Van Dyke was a Heisman hopeful and Jake Garcia looked like the gunslinger of the future as a former borderline five-star recruit. Van Dyke had a nice three-game stretch before getting injured, but he still put up 30 or more points just twice this season, none of which came against Power Five teams. Garcia looks like he has lost his signature confidence and is a walking turnover machine under the tutelage of Ponce, losing his spot to the unready Jacurri Brown. At times the freshman flashed with his athletic ability, but seemed completely unprepared in two of the last three games where he played the majority of the snaps. Ponce has crashed this highly touted room and looks like Miami may need to be hoping for the future of the position despite the pedigree of TVD, Garcia, and Brown.



Miami Still Cannot Stop The QB Run

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback, Clemson

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been adamant in the past that the quarterback's rushing ability has not been a killer of the Miami defense. The stats prove otherwise though. With Clemson Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei rushing for 89 yards, Miami has allowed opposing quarterbacks to rush for 53-yards or more on five separate occasions this season and that is not even taking the sack yards out of their rushing totals. Clemson was able to convert on 14-of-19 third-down conversions and the legs of Uiagalelei were a huge reason for that. It is a glaring weakness of this defense that when these quarterbacks break to the second level and get to the linebackers, that they make this defense pay. The season is coming to a close, but if Steele is the defensive coordinator next season, there will have to be an adjustment otherwise the failures of Steele on the ground could force his exit much like Manny Diaz and his struggles defensively.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdHJvbmcgcnVuIGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vREpVaWFnYWxlbGVpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBESlVpYWdh bGVsZWk8L2E+IGZvciB0aGUgdG91Y2hkb3duISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vbDgxWlJwRTdQQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2w4MVpScEU3UEI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIEhpbGwgJmFtcDsgVmFsbGV5IChAVGhlSGls bF9WYWxsZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlSGls bF9WYWxsZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTQwNzcxNjM4MTY2NDg3MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kamren Kinchens is the Best Safety in the Country

The positive to come out this game is safety Kamren Kinchens is easily the best player on this team and may have locked in All-American honors Saturday. The sophomore was still so good even in a 30-point loss, picking up 13 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. He graded out as the third-best player in the defense and fourth on the team overall, which is a weekly occurrence for the South Florida native. His ability to play strong in coverage (six interceptions on the season) while tackling at a high clip, provides hope that a small core group of talent on the team that can help this team improve next season. It is a blessing he still has to stay in Miami for another season before getting the opportunity to go to the NFL.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYW0gS2luY2hlbnMgRm9yY2VzIHRoZSBmdW1ibGUhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZUXVlb296Zk9lIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWVF1 ZW9vemZPZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHcmFudCAoQE5NRGdyYW50KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05NRGdyYW50L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0 MTAzNzcwMTIzNzM5MTM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 2023 Class Will Play Very Early and Often