The season ended on Saturday in disappointing fashion as Miami got throttled by Pittsburgh, ending a four-game win streak against the conference rival. The breakdown of this one is candid and honest but with a hint of optimism for the future.

Things are as Bad as They Ever Have Been

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Miami finished 5-7 and had one of the worst home records in program history, going 2-5 at Hard Rock Stadium this season. On five different occasions, an opponent scored 40 or more points. To balance things out, the offense scored 16 or less in five different games, including three without a single touchdown. It was the Murphy's Law season for the Canes, as anything that could go wrong, did. Miami once again looked like they were going to start strong, as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke looked healthy and was driving the offense down the field until the turnover bug once again reared its ugly head. TVD threw an interception that ended up giving Pittsburgh an early lead that they never relinquished. It was the perfect example of how this team failed to respond to early adversity. The body language from the sideline to the field was off immediately after that failed drive and Van Dyke's subsequent re-injury, and outside of Mario Cristobal and a small core of players, they just did not seem into the game and looked mentally checked out. This is basically the same team that at least competed last year. Yes, injuries played a huge part in this season, but overall, the level of play was not nearly what it was under what seemed like an inept head coach in Manny Diaz. Cristobal has spoken time and time again since the early season struggles that this is a total rebuild and he went even further in-depth after the game on the fact that this will be a total strip down that will take time. The only question is, how long will it take for that rebuild to happen?

Jake Garcia is Not Totally Lost

Jake Garcia, Quarterback, Miami

While depression seemed to sink in around the team when Van Dyke went down again, Jake Garcia showed signs of life in the second half. He finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns in relief while completing about 61 percent of his throws. He looked confident, moved in the pocket, and showed some mobility. Plus he was taking shots downfield again. His signature big arm was on display on big throws to guys like Michael Redding and Romello Brinson. The worry that his season-ending injury from last year made him a shell of himself seemed to dissipate on Saturday night. His solid game came in a huge loss, so we cannot crown him the future of the program, as rumors continue to fly around that he is likely to be part of this team next season. There may be hope that he can still be someone that can potentially be a future starter for this team. The potential is there for Garcia as a former highly touted blue-chip prospect and if the offensive staff can get right, maybe he can live up to the billing.



The Issues Start with Coaching

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

The excuses of injuries and personnel issues are understandable but Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis and Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele failed after being big-time coaching acquisitions this past off-season. Gattis was supposed to elevate the offense past even the likes of Rhett Lashlee, rounding out the offense with his strong pedigree on the ground. That did not really come to life. There were moments where Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton looked like backs this offense can depend on, but then there were games where the offense had to throw the ball 57 times or neither back was able to grab even a 10-yard run. His role overseeing the wide receivers should be in question as well because outside of Colbie Young and some early season success from Xavier Restrepo, the group was a total flop. Defensively, Steele has hung his hat on developing linebackers. Wesley Bissainthe became one of the better freshmen in the country at the position, but the rest of the group was mediocre at best and a huge reason for several productive games from opposing QB rushers. There were times when the defense looked dominant and kept the team in the game, but then there were games like Saturday where it did not seem like a single adjustment was made.

The 2023 Class Will Have a Major Impact Early

The 2023 class is going to finish as one of the best in the country. There are impact players along the offensive line, linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, and potential running backs that will join this roster by the summer. Many of these players are the best in the country and will be pushing for starting spots by day one. The players that Cristobal has brought in have overall been the majority of players to step up this season. Guys like Parrish, Ahkeem Mesidor, Darrell Jackson, and Bissainthe all have made their presence felt as first-year players in the program. With upwards of 40 players replacing roster spots this off-season, the opportunity to play will be aplenty. If Miami can grab Mark Fletcher and Damari Brown, there are potentially six or more freshman starters joining this program. That influx of young talent could be what this staff needs to flip the script going forward.

Despite the Lost Season, The Future Is Still Bright

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami