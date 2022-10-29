Miami showed some resilience in a thrilling four-overtime victory over Virginia but there were some positive and negative takeaways from this game. Miami notched its second ACC win over a team that sits at the bottom of the conference and did not look great doing so. Miami struggled to move the ball as they only netted 272 total yards.

Jake Does Not Sell Assurance

Jake Garcia, Quarterback, Miami

Jake Garcia was quite underwhelming throwing for 125 yards and completing just 52 percent of his passes. What was more telling was how Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis did not trust Garcia to make throws to win the game. On 3rd and goal with from the Virginia seven-yard line, Miami chose to run the ball with Henry Parrish who fell two yards short of the goal line just before time expired in regulation. Even Garcia doubted himself on the game-winning play. Kahlil Brantley was wide open for the score, but Garcia chose to dive for the pylon himself. Next week will not be so kind to Garcia if he starts against Florida State. Miami needs Tyler Van Dyke to return to continue its shot at a bowl game based on today's performance. Scoring just 14 points in a quadruple-overtime match is just not going to get it done against tougher competition. Credit to Garcia for not turning the ball over in this one.

Rush Hour Backs To A Victory

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

Miami committed to the run in this game and it paid dividends on the final drive in regulation. With 5:29 left in the game, Miami relied on the running game to drive inside the five-yard line of Virginia. Henry Parrish gained 30 yards on six carries and Luscious Stanley also contributed with two carries for 15 yards. Parrish finished the game with 24 carries for 114 yards averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Stanly had three carries for 18 yards while backup quarterback Jacurri Brown added five carries for 28 yards. The running game did struggle in the first half and Freshman Anez Cooper, making the first start of his career, struggled to get his footing with some false start penalties. The Canes finally got their groove back on the final drive when they needed it most. A commitment to the running game could be the difference between Miami going bowling or not.

Defense Saves The Day

Tyrique Stevenson, Defensive Back, Miami

Special Special Teams

Andres Borregales, Kicker, Miami

Miami punted the ball eight times and Lou Hedley was solid with all of his kicks. The Australian averaged 38.5 yards per punt with a long of 48 landing five inside the 20 yard-line. Andy Borregales was more impressive going four-for-four on field goal attempts hitting from 38, 20, 42, and 37. Both specialists should be considered MVPs of the game for Miami.

Virginia Missed Opportunities