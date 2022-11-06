Miami went down hard to Florida State 45-3 at home in perhaps the most embarrassing loss in the series for the Hurricanes. There were some glaring conclusions drawn from Miami's blowout loss. We dive into five.

Big Plays, Still Can’t Stop Them

Nyjalik Kelly, Defensive End and TeCory Couch, Cornerback, Miami

The energy was definitely in the building at Hard Rock Stadium but that energy was quickly taken out of the building as the Seminoles scored on a 56-yard touchdown pass on its first drive. Jordan Travis found Ontaria Wilson down the middle for another big play given up by this Miami defense. Miami gave up a 42-yard run to former Mario Cristobal running back Trey Benson which led to FSU’s second score. The big plays didn’t stop there as Travis continued his stellar half connecting with Lawrance Toafili for a 65-yard pass play. Florida State exploited the Miami defense in all aspects for chunk plays throughout the game. The Seminoles had 225 yards passing on just 16 pass attempts and averaged over 17 yards per completion - which happened on almost every throw (they completed 81-percent of their passes). On the ground, they ran for over 250 yards with an elite 5.7 yards per carry on over 40 carries. Gashed is an understatement.

Turnovers, Can’t Produce them, Can’t Go Without Them

Miami produced one turnover on Saturday but turned the ball over three times. What was once a strength of the Manny Diaz era has been non-existent in the Cristobal era thus far. The defensive backs continue to struggle in one-on-one coverage and if safety Kam Kinchens is not making a play, there is utmost certainty that a turnover will not happen. Even DJ Ivey's interception in the second quarter was a glorified punt that pinned Miami at the two-yard line. Kinchens nearly had a red zone interception but that was canceled by a boneheaded pass interference by Tyrique Stevenson. The defense could barely force an incompletion, let alone force interceptions outside of those two plays. On offense, the quarterbacks seem to be lost in their reads and if Jake Garcia is in the game, there is a chance his gun-slinger playing style gives the ball back to the other team. Since Garcia has stepped in for the injured Tyler Van Dyke, he has been a turnover machine. He threw three interceptions against Duke in relief duty and threw his fourth interception of the year while throwing just two passes on Saturday. He also had a lost fumble on the night. Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown cannot go without blame either. He eliminated a red zone opportunity by not being ready for a snap and kept the doubters alive on an interception at the end of the fourth quarter to secure yet another game where Miami failed to score a touchdown. Hard to argue trusting him more as a passer when that happens.

Where’s The Offense?

Quick answer- it was never here. Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis was supposed to turn this offense into the machine that Michigan was when they made the College Football Playoff. He was named the top assistant in the country last season, winning the Broyles Award, but that feels like ancient history with how the Miami offense has played this season. Miami only garnered 62 yards passing yards among three quarterbacks. There were more team penalty yards (72) than total passing yards for the Hurricanes. Other than garbage time rushing attempts by the likes of Brown and ousted running backs Jaylan Knighton and Thad Franklin, the running game was absent. Overall, Gattis and Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce deserve much blame for the offensive woes this season. The quarterbacks have had no true consistency and often look lost, especially in critical situations. The three-game stretch where Van Dyke finally like himself still yielded just 24, 20, and 21-point outputs. Miami has the 93rd-ranked offense in the country, averaging just 24 points per game. Take away non-Power 5 opponents and the offense is racking up an embarrassing 15 points per game with multiple stretches of seven or more quarters without touchdowns.

Why Start Van Dyke If He’s Not Ready To Play?

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Van Dyke was a game-time decision, but all communication from Cristobal during the week was that Van Dyke looked healthy and ready to go for the game. From the beginning, he never looked comfortable and constantly was wincing in pain during throws and on the sidelines. His arm was nowhere near the usual standard despite reassurances from Cristobal. He averaged just six yards per completion and was inaccurate on his eight attempts. Losing TVD sapped the little energy that remained from the Canes. It was obvious neither Garcia nor Brown was ready for the moment and you can argue that just allowing Van Dyke to get another week healthy would have given more reps to the backup quarterbacks in practice and maybe prepared them for the primetime opportunity that was coming their way. It looks like Van Dyke will not be playing any time soon. He finished the game in a sweatsuit on the sidelines after exiting holding his shoulder in pain. Brown should be the quarterback going forward. Garcia does not elevate this offense in any way. His signature confidence seems to have waned and he looks nervous every time he has the ball in his hands. Brown at least helps control the clock and improve the run game with his freakish athletic ability.

The Tackling was 2021 level bad