Five Takes From Miami's Exhibition Win Over IUP
Basketball isn't officially back yet, but Sunday gave Jim Larrañaga and the Miami Hurricanes its first look at their unit this season.
Miami welcomed IUP to the Watsco Center for an exhibition game. The Hurricanes took command from the jump, en route to an 89-55 victory.
Just a week away from the start of non-conference play, here are five takeaways from yesterday's match and what to expect from UM heading into the season.
1. Norchad Omier is Bound to Play an Instrumental Role
Right out of the gate, the impact of Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier was felt for Miami. The 6-foot-7 center scored the opening points and had six of his ten points in the first five minutes.
Omier's athleticism is the first thing that stands out. The Hurricanes will take advantage of Omier being a lob threat and having the ability to force tough shots near the rim. Having him be a screener to help guard play will also be crucial.
His ability to move in transition will tremendously benefit Miami. There are not many centers, even in the ACC, who can help push the ball and momentum like Omier.
"Norchad is a tremendous athlete," Larrañaga said postgame. "You can see in his ability to score around the basket, his ability to rebound, block shots."
Omier added seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to his statline.
The Nicaraguan native's seven rebounds were a team-high, although it could have been more. Omier only saw 21 minutes of action, the least among starters.
Foul trouble was the biggest issue for Omier in his UM debut. He registered two fouls in the first half and two early in the second, forcing him to sit a large chunk of the final period.
Larrañaga noted postgame that's something they'll look to clean up before playing its season-opener against Lafayette.
Sunday was only a preview of what Omier brings to the table. The talent Miami faces will certainly intensify and more will be asked from him.
2. Wooga Poplar Looks Like a Different Player
Multiple coaches around the program raved about Wooga Poplar's development this summer after his freshman campaign at Miami.
After yesterday, it's clear that his game has taken a leap.
Poplar got the start for the Hurricanes, a move in the rotation that will likely carry on into the season. He did not disappoint, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists.
"Wooga plays extremely hard, he's talented," Larrañaga said. "He's learning, he's getting better every day. He fits very well with those guys."
Larrañaga was vocal this offseason in his expectations for Poplar to help replace the 51 percent of offensive production missing from last year. Coach L thinks he can fill in for Kam McGusty, who was Miami's leading scorer in 2021-22.
The midrange pull-up looked sharp for Poplar, and his aggressiveness to attack the basket stands out. He looks much more comfortable bringing the ball up and continues to play high-IQ basketball.
3. Speed, Speed, Speed
Miami outscored IUP in fastbreak points 27-3, adding in 25 points off turnovers. Speeding teams up will be big for Larrañaga this season. The Hurricanes did a great job of doing so last season with its small-ball lineups, thanks to their guards.
Anyone on the floor, whether it's Bensley Joseph off the bench or Jordan Miller off a rebound, is allowed to bring the ball up the court. Their lack of turnovers, having just five in the game and forcing 17, will help put teams away.
Playing disciplined and not forcing shots should continue to be the game plan for the Hurricanes.
That starts with Nijel Pack, who finished with 11 points and a team-high six assists. However he could not get his shot going against the Hawks, shooting 1-of-7 from three-point range, but that should not be a concern.
4. Miami Ready to Roll with 7-Man Rotation
Like last season, depth will play a major role in how the Hurricanes perform. If Larrañaga's players can stay healthy, they are due for a successful run.
Larrañaga mentioned after the game that he's comfortable utilizing a seven-man lineup, using the usual starters, along with Joseph and Anthony Walker off the bench. That could change, expanding to eight or nine in the rotation if there's a reason to.
My guess is that Harlond Beverly or Jakai Robinson will be the main players fighting for minutes. Beverly is still recovering from his back injury, so Miami will take its time with him. As for Robinson, Larrañaga was excited about his progression during his redshirt year. Expect him to be in the mix, despite playing just four minutes versus IUP.
The truth is, Miami has scorers all around the floor, and they showed that against the Hawks. Five players scored in double-figures Sunday, as Isaiah Wong and Miller each had 19 points.
"We have five guys who have scored a lot through the course of their career," Larrañaga said. "Jordan Miller has over 1200 points and Isaiah Wong has over 1200. Norchad has over 800. Nijel has over 800. Anthony Walker has over 500."
5. Take This One With a Grain of Salt
There's nothing rewarding about defeating IUP in an exhibition Miami knows that.
That said, Sunday showed that this team is committed to making a big run. Teams tend to open up sloppy, largely because they haven't played competitive five-on-five basketball in a few months. That was not the case for the Hurricanes.
While some shots did not fall, Larrañaga's group looked focused and prepared, which led to a 34-point win.
As opening day approaches, the focus will be getting everyone on the same page, starting with Pack and Omier. Expect Wong to control things offensively as he takes the role of Miami's leading scorer.
"What we need to do to prepare for that is do what we did today," Larrañaga said. "Take the game plan and execute it. Then figure out what things we need to improve on."
