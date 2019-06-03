News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 15:20:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Fla. WR adds Miami offer on Mon., set for Paradise Camp

S50kjrdg8zuf4vbsoudh
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange High School WR Jaylon Carlies picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer today.It was his 14th offer, a list that includes Purdue, Maryland, Cincinnati.So will he cons...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}