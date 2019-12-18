News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 07:38:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Flagg signs, excited to be a Cane: “Miami is LB U”

CaneSport.com
Staff

Houston (Tex.) North Shore High School MLB Corey Flagg took his Miami Hurricanes official visit back in June, and he wound up committing 24 hours later.He stuck by UM throughout and now is confirme...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}