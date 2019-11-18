News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 11:03:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Flashback: Memories at OB with UM set to play FIU on site of former stadium

Jim Martz • CaneSport
Editor

The argument can be made that the Orange Bowl was the greatest home field advantage in football history.It’s where the Miami Hurricanes went undefeated for a decade, winning a record 58 games in a ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}