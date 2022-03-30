Fletcher loved UM trip, has idea where he'll wind up but waiting till Dec.
Plantation (FL) American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher took a Miami Hurricanes visit for practice on Thursday with teammates Brandon Inniss, Damari Brown and Daemon Fagan.The recruiting plan for the fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news