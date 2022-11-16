The Early Signing Period is nearing bringing a different level of intensity to college football’s recruiting trail. Teams needing those next couple of pieces for a standout 2023 class are applying the pressure on committed prospects with some getting results. The latest to reopen his recruitment is four-star running back Mark Fletcher.

Ohio State landed the four-star on April 12 helping the Buckeyes race to the top of the 2023 rankings. Jump to the month of November, Fletcher first visited Miami and then Florida last weekend.

Fletcher was set to visit Ohio State on Nov. 26 for the Big Ten rivalry game against Michigan with College Football Playoff implications. Questions abound if that visit is still a go or cancelled. The Gators end the season with two road games and Miami visits Clemson this weekend before coming back to end their regular season at home against Pitt; will a choice be made to keep his visit to Columbus or stay in South Florida with the Canes?

The next big question for Ohio State is what’s the recruiting status of Brandon Inniss. Inniss, Fletcher’s five-star receiver teammate at Plantation’s (Fla.) American Heritage, has been a target for Canes’ head coach Mario Cristobal since he took the job. If Fletcher, who seemed like a lock to Ohio State for some six months, can flip, the Buckeyes’ staff must be concerned about Inniss’ status.

RIVALS REACTION

From the outside perspective, the Gators have a lot of momentum among 2023 recruits. While Fletcher visited Gainesville over the weekend for the South Carolina game, one of the attendees was four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. Rashada was committed to Miami from June 26 until Nov. 10.

Florida could be in the driver’s seat here, but Miami has the home field advantage. Before giving up on the Buckeyes, let’s see if Fletcher visits Columbus for the Michigan game.