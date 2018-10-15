Plant City (Fla.) High School wide receiver Mario Williams won’t make a college decision for some time. He’s in no hurry to rush into a commitment warns those that care to not to expect one this year. In his mind, there’s no reason to make a verbal pledge that may not stand the test of time.

That’s not to say the class-of-2021 standout isn’t already taking a hard look around, though. Williams holds early offers from a number of Power Five programs and doesn’t mind naming a few standouts, even if that list is subject to change. “Miami, North Carolina and I would say Kentucky,” Williams said when asked which schools stand out from the pack.

Williams is yet to visit North Carolina or Kentucky but has made the drive from his Plant City (Fla.) area home to Miami to take in the game day atmosphere. That trip, it seems, was enough to make an impression.

“At Miami, they’re real loyal to the players,” Williams said. “That receiver group is always together, too. They are always doing something. Coach Ron (Dugans) is always doing something with them. I’m really interested.

“I went down there (for the Hurricanes game with Florida State), and I really liked it.”

Kentucky and North Carolina are also on solid footing as things stand, but the sophomore wideout will need to gather more information on both before he says too much about how he might fit in with the respective programs.

“I don’t know too much about Kentucky yet because I haven’t visited, but I like to watch them play for sure,” Williams said. “I like everything I’ve seen.”

Williams says he will wait at least until his junior season to make a college commitment.

RIVALS REACTION: Miami seems like the de facto leader at this early stage, but that may or may not mean much. There are likely more offers in store for Williams, whose recruitment has come sprinting out of the gate. Offers from other major programs could change things and tighten the race to land his commitment. For now, however, the Hurricanes have to like where they stand.