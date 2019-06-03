Class of 2020 Florida defensive back Justin Hodges had every reason to commit to Miami from the moment he picked up an offer from the Canes. He's from South Florida, he grew up rooting for the school and even has a family member on the team. But he wanted to make sure he was certain when he made a commitment, and that's why he elected to take a look around and see what other schools had to offer. After making a few trips, Hodges couldn't wait any longer and made his pledge to The U last month. Rivals.com caught up with Hodges to see how things have been since he made the commitment and find out who else he is trying to bring with him to Coral Gables.

"I just committed to Miami a few weeks ago and things are going great. The fans have been showing me a lot of love ever since. That's one thing I've always known about Miami, their fans, when you're with them, they're great. I picked up almost 1,000 followers on Twitter after I committed. I'm taking that love seriously, though, because it comes with a lot of responsibilities, you have to play well, watch what you do, watch what you say and stuff like that."

Why commit now: "Miami has always just been the crib. It's home. People always ask me, 'Why Miami?' I say, why not Miami?"

New staff's efforts to turn things around: "They're really doing better. It really is the new Miami."



Fit in the defense: "They tell me I'm going to fit in well on defense, at corner. That's where they like me. They always have good defensive backs and they want me to be one of those lockdown guys."

Other players you're recruiting to Miami: "My cousin, Brian Blades. They haven't offered him yet but it's coming soon and he knows where home is."

Other visits: "No, I'm not visiting any other schools. Miami only."