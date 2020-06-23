CaneSport - Florida has attention of Miami commit Savion Collins

Defensive tackle Savion Collins has been committed to Miami since September of 2018. Things on that front have seemed unstable at time, but the four-star remains pledged to UM to this day. Below, Collins discusses the state of his pledge and other schools in the mix.





ON HIS MIAMI COMMITMENT

“I’m still committed to Miami, but I haven’t talked to them in a while, actually. [Leonard Taylor] talk to them more than I do, actually” <points at Taylor standing next to him>.





ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

"Florida, LSU … Miami is still there, too."





ON FLORIDA

“They are talking to me the most. They just want me to know that I have a chance to be truly great in that program. I like talking to Coach [David] Turner. That’s my dog.”





ON DAVID TURNER

“He’s a special coach. He thinks outside the box, you know? He’s different than a lot of other coaches. He knows what he’s doing and he’s easy to talk to.”





ON LSU

“They talk to me from time to time. It’s mostly the linebacker coach. They seem like they are kinda waiting. They are trying to see what I do next. They want me to visit whenever that’s possible. It’s what and see with them.”





ON IF LSU HAS TALKED TO HIM ABOUT WHEN IT THINKS VISITS MIGHT BE POSSIBLE

“No. They don’t know yet. They haven’t told me anything. Nobody knows.”



