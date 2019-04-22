CaneSport.com

Stone announced his transfer on Twitter. He is an offensively-gifted player with a soft touch which makes him a good fit for the stretch 4 role that has been a big part of Jim Larranaga's schemes at Miami.

University of Florida forward Keith Stone, a 6-8 product of Deerfield Beach Zion Lutheran High who was sidelined the second half of this season in Gainesville with a torn ACL injury, announced Monday that he will finish his rehab and his career at Miami.

Stone was redshirted as a true freshman at Florida and served as a bench player during his first active season before starting 26 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017-18. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds that season, posting three 20-point games.

He averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games this season, posting three early double-digit scoring games. He scored eight points in nine minutes on the night he was hurt against Georgia, landing awkwardly on his left leg while trying to block a shot. Because of the injury, his future with the Gators became a big question mark.

Stone will be able to play immediately for the Hurricanes when he is healthy.

“During my time at Florida I have been given the greatest of opportunities! I will graduate from the University of Florida!” Stone wrote on Twitter last month.. “… I’m happy to have called Florida home for the last 4 years! I will always be a Gator! Thank you for the love and support, I will cherish that and use it as my motivation at my next stop."

That next stop is now Coral Gables.

THE KEITH STONE FILE

Overview

* Averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 85 career appearances with 39 starts.

* Stone shot .394 from 3-point range as a Gator.

* Moved into the starting lineup at the power forward for the majority of his sophomore year, posting three 20-point games.

* Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star by Rivals.

2018-19, Junior Season

* Averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games with 13 starts before suffering a torn ACL on Jan. 19 at Georgia.

* Had three double-digit scoring performances in non-conference play, including a season-best 12 in the 77-43 win vs. Butler on Dec. 29.

* Started SEC play on an 0-for-10 shooting slump, but broke out for eight points in nine minutes at Georgia before suffering his season-ending injury.

* Had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals in the win vs. West Virginia at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

2017-18, Sophomore Season

* Averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, starting 26 games and appearing in all 34.

* Had three 20-point games, including his career-high with 23 points at Ole Miss. That game included a 13-for-18 performance at the free throw line, which marked the most free throw attempts for a Gator since Joakim Noah’s 22 vs. Georgia in 2006.

* Led the Gators with 22 points in the SEC Tournament game vs. Arkansas and posted his first career 10-rebound game vs. Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

* Had a breakout game in Florida’s win at #11 Texas A&M, setting career highs in points (18, since eclipsed), field goals (seven) and 3-pointers (four).

* Has been pressed into minutes at the 5 due to Florida’s frontcourt injuries, but is most at home at the power forward position where he has the size to compete down low but the versatility to stretch defenses.

2016-17, Freshman Season

* Averaged 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 34 appearances, all off the bench.

* Had a breakout performance vs. Miami at the AdvoCare Invitational, scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds

* Led the Gators with 14 points in a critical road win at Alabama.Scored 17 in UF’s overtime win vs. Georgia, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime that put the Gators ahead for good.

2015-16, Redshirt Season

* Took a redshirt to spend the season gaining strength and practice reps. Competed on the scout team in the role of the opponent’s primary scorer.

Prep

* Solid driver with great touch around the rim.

* Helped Zion Lutheran to a 20-8 record and a 2A regional semifinal appearance during his senior year.

* Named first-team Class 2A All-State as a senior by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches.

Personal



Parents are Julia Nero and William Stone.

Siblings are Jeremy, Daniel and Kira Stone.

Nicknamed Smooth.

Came to Florida because he’s a Florida boy. Also considered Virginia Tech and VCU.