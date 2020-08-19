CaneSport - Florida Man: Shining spotlight on Sunshine State recruiting

Each week, Rivals.com’s very own Florida man Rob Cassidy takes readers around the Sunshine State, touching on a handful of news, notes and developments that relate to Florida-based colleges and prospects. This week, he makes a prediction, looks at an impending commitment and takes the temperature of the state’s Power Five programs among other things.

COMMIT WATCH: Ahmari Harvey

Ahmari Harvey, a four-star defensive back, is set to announce his choice on Friday. Officially his finalists are Auburn, Florida State and Texas A&M but the Aggies seem like a longshot at best. FSU and Auburn are the real players. It seems the Tigers hold the edge on the Seminoles as we inch closer to decision day, but the fact that Harvey attends high school just eight miles away from FSU’s football stadium shouldn’t be ignored … especially during a global pandemic. My official prediction is Auburn, but I wouldn’t bet much more than dinner on it, which is saying something because I once bet more than that on a cricket match despite not knowing the rules of cricket. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Yulkeith Brown to Penn State

Miami could still be a player for Yulkeith Brown, but the Hurricanes seem hot and cold on the Miami Central wideout. The indecision has allowed Penn State to become the odds-on favorite. One of the more versatile and dynamic wide receivers in the state, Brown has been in close contact with James Franklin and company since the pandemic began. Brown has done multiple zoom calls with the Nittany Lions staff and seems close to a verbal pledge. Texas A&M remains involved to some extent as well. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM

SLEEPER OF THE WEEK: Katravis Geter

Katravis Geter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Katravis Geter’s offer list paints the picture of an in-demand running back, but that’s not the case. Not anymore, anyway. The Carol City High School star’s injury-shortened junior season combined with his COVID-19-canceled offseason resulted in his opportunities drying up. Still, when healthy, Geter can produce at an incredibly high level. He’s proven it against top-flight competition in the past, after all. He’s become the forgotten man in South Florida for now but could see his recruitment explode once again if he’s permitted to play and plays well as a senior. Geter may become a steal for a program in need of dynamic back down the stretch.

STOCK UP: Raymond Cottrell

Class of 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell has long been on the recruiting radar of major schools, but his performance at FBU Top Gun camp in Naples showed that he has not only further developed physically, but also technically. The 6-foot-3 wideout boasts an incredible catch radius and runs track in addition to playing football. His hands are getting a little bit better by the month and his routes look more crisp than they did on last year’s film. Cottrell ‘s upside is massive and he’s become one of the cornerstones of a loaded 2023 wide receiver group that could be the state’s best in years.

