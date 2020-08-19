CaneSport - Florida Man: Shining spotlight on Sunshine State recruiting

Florida Man: Shining spotlight on Sunshine State recruiting
Each week, Rivals.com’s very own Florida man Rob Cassidy takes readers around the Sunshine State, touching on a handful of news, notes and developments that relate to Florida-based colleges and prospects.
This week, he makes a prediction, looks at an impending commitment and takes the temperature of the state’s Power Five programs among other things.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Rivals250
COMMIT WATCH: Ahmari Harvey
Ahmari Harvey, a four-star defensive back, is set to announce his choice on Friday. Officially his finalists are Auburn, Florida State and Texas A&M but the Aggies seem like a longshot at best. FSU and Auburn are the real players. It seems the Tigers hold the edge on the Seminoles as we inch closer to decision day, but the fact that Harvey attends high school just eight miles away from FSU’s football stadium shouldn’t be ignored … especially during a global pandemic.
My official prediction is Auburn, but I wouldn’t bet much more than dinner on it, which is saying something because I once bet more than that on a cricket match despite not knowing the rules of cricket.
*****
FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Yulkeith Brown to Penn State
Miami could still be a player for Yulkeith Brown, but the Hurricanes seem hot and cold on the Miami Central wideout. The indecision has allowed Penn State to become the odds-on favorite. One of the more versatile and dynamic wide receivers in the state, Brown has been in close contact with James Franklin and company since the pandemic began.
Brown has done multiple zoom calls with the Nittany Lions staff and seems close to a verbal pledge. Texas A&M remains involved to some extent as well.
*****
SLEEPER OF THE WEEK: Katravis Geter
Katravis Geter’s offer list paints the picture of an in-demand running back, but that’s not the case. Not anymore, anyway. The Carol City High School star’s injury-shortened junior season combined with his COVID-19-canceled offseason resulted in his opportunities drying up.
Still, when healthy, Geter can produce at an incredibly high level. He’s proven it against top-flight competition in the past, after all. He’s become the forgotten man in South Florida for now but could see his recruitment explode once again if he’s permitted to play and plays well as a senior. Geter may become a steal for a program in need of dynamic back down the stretch.
*****
STOCK UP: Raymond Cottrell
Class of 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell has long been on the recruiting radar of major schools, but his performance at FBU Top Gun camp in Naples showed that he has not only further developed physically, but also technically.
The 6-foot-3 wideout boasts an incredible catch radius and runs track in addition to playing football. His hands are getting a little bit better by the month and his routes look more crisp than they did on last year’s film.
Cottrell ‘s upside is massive and he’s become one of the cornerstones of a loaded 2023 wide receiver group that could be the state’s best in years.
*****
BIG 3 TEMP CHECK
1. FLORIDA – SIZZLING
The Gators are the state’s marquee program until somebody unseats them and UF has had a nice run of recruiting victories in recent weeks. Beating Miami for Rivals100 cornerbacks Jason Marshall and Corey Collier was a nice way to stall the massive wave of momentum the Hurricanes have built in recent weeks. While UF and UM had vastly different seasons a year ago, there doesn’t seem to be much separating them on the trail, so wins in the offseason are valuable.
2. MIAMI – SIZZLING
One of the hottest programs in the country and a team that stands to benefit should COVID-19 concerns keep talent closer to home, the Hurricanes have beaten out the top programs in the country for a pile of South Florida talent this fall.
Manny Diaz’s marquee victory is the commitment of top safety James Williams, who chose Miami over nearly every school in America. Landing wideout Romello Brinson over Georgia and beating Florida for elite defensive tackle Leonard Taylor are the kinds of victories that could help The U become a national power once again. The battles between the Gators and Hurricanes seem to be just getting started and should be fun to watch in the year ahead.
3. FLORIDA STATE – MEDIUM
FSU got some good news over the weekend, when IMG Academy wide receiver Malik McClain chose the Seminoles.The 6-foot-5 wideout has a massive catch radius and is fast enough to stretch the field as well as go over the middle. With a nice season at IMG against top-flight competition, the versatile receiver could earn a move up in ranking. Stars aside, however, his commitment represents a recruiting victory.
That said, Florida State seems to sit miles behind Miami and UF on the recruiting trail … especially in the state. The timing of FSU’s coaching change is mostly to blame, but the program has already seen its share of PR hiccups under Mike Norvell. This is nothing a winning season won’t cure, of course. Few coaches have faced more critical debut seasons than Norvell.
*****
Parting thought
For better or worse, high school prospects are pouring into Florida like ants fleeing a water hose. New names pop up at schools across the state every day, as other parts of the country cancel fall football.
Everyone loves a quarterback and, this week, four-star 2022 signal-caller Braden Davis announced his intention to transfer from Delaware to Lake Minneola High School. How Davis, who holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee among others, stands up to what should be a drastic jump in competition level, will be interesting.