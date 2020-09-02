CaneSport - Florida Man: Who stood out on recent Sunshine State tour?

Each week, Rivals.com’s very own Florida man Rob Cassidy takes readers around the Sunshine State, touching on news, notes and developments that relate to Florida-based colleges and prospects. In this installment, he makes a prediction that should put Oklahoma fans at ease, introduces a Tampa-based linebacker and wonders what the future holds for Florida State, among other notes.

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Gabe Dindy to Oklahoma

Gabe Dindy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gabe Dindy grew up a massive Oklahoma fan. In fact, the avatar on his Hudl page used to be an OU logo instead of a headshot. He doesn’t try to hide from that when discussing his recruitment and while he’s hesitant to name the Sooners as the clear-cut leader these days, it doesn’t take much reading between the lines to jump that conclusion. Clemson is the only wild card in play right now but, after speaking to Dindy and his coaches in person last week, I feel comfortable logging a prediction for Lincoln Riley and company. Dindy wants to wait until visits are permitted to make his announcement, so don’t expect anything to happen in the near future. Still, OU is firmly in the driver’s seat. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****

COMMITMENT WATCH: Sam McCall

Sam McCall (Rivals.com)

It’s hard to decipher exactly what’s happening with Sam McCall these days. The four-star defensive back nearly committed this offseason but decided against making a decision at the 11th hour. Most think Florida was going to be the call before the Rivals100 prospect decided to push back his announcement. McCall grew up an Alabama fan, and increased contact from the Tide definitely played a part in the four-star safety taking a step back. What’s obvious is that Nick Saban and Dan Mullen are the two main combatants in this war and that it might not be long before McCall makes a choice. Ideally, he’d like to take a campus visit or two before making things official but I feel extremely comfortable saying it’ll be UF or ‘Bama when the time comes. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

*****

SLEEPER OF THE WEEK: Miguel Maldonado

Miguel Maldonado is a converted basketball player that stands all of 6-foot-5 and carries 270 pounds incredibly well. The reason he’s yet to haul in his first offer is because he started playing football this year and was deprived of a spring evaluation period. College coaches will love Maldonado’s size but will also be struck by his bend, which is incredible for a lineman of his size. Maldonado probably isn’t headed for Clemson, Alabama or the like but there’s a long list of FBS programs he could help down the road. He’s an interesting name to say the least.

*****

STOCK UP: The Sandlin twins

Jaden Sandlin and his twin brother Jordan have added size over the last year and looked impressive during a recent workout at Tampa Catholic High School. The duo carries very little bad weight and the frame to add muscle is there in spades. Jaden might be a little more technically polished than his brother, but the difference is negligible. FAU fans should be excited about the twins – both of whom deserve to climb up the rankings a bit in the next update. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA ATLANTIC FANS AT OWLSBURROW.COM

*****

NOW ON THE RADAR: Lewis Carter

Lewis Carter (Rivals.com)

A class-of-2023 athlete, Lewis Carter plays both running back and linebacker. He has elite quickness and showed it off in a recent full-contact practice, during which he made installing certain offensive plays difficult for his own team. Carter, whose calling card is his quickness. gets off blocks incredibly well and doesn’t mind sacrificing himself to blow up a play in the backfield … even in practice. I didn’t get to see him in coverage but everything he showcased during the workout screamed high-level FBS prospect. Carter currently holds offers from Penn State, Arizona State and others. More will arrive down the road.

*****

PARTING THOUGHT

Cedric Baxter (Rivals.com)